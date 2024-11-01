Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Four girls aged 12 suffer ‘life-changing’ burn injuries in Brighton restaurant fire

Alex Croft
Friday 01 November 2024 09:03
The incident reportedly happened at Wendy’s on Western Road in Brighton
The incident reportedly happened at Wendy’s on Western Road in Brighton (Google)

Four 12-year-old girls have suffered potentially life-changing burns after a fire broke out in a fast food restaurant.

The girls are currently in hospital after a fire on the Western Road branch of Wendy’s restaurant in Brighton on Thursday night.

Sussex Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire, The Argus reported. Users on social media reported a possible “fireworks” explosion inside the restaurant, but local media is reporting fireworks were not used in the incident.

No arrests have yet been made after the incident at around 8:30pm, which Sussex Police previously said took place in the restaurant toilet.

Local media reported that Western Road was temporarily closed while emergency services attended the scene, including East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

Sussex Police said in a statement: “Four 12-year-old girls sustained potentially life-changing burns injuries following an incident at Wendy's in Western Road, Brighton, around 8.30pm on Thursday 31 October.

“They remain in hospital at this time, and our enquiries to establish the cause of the fire are ongoing.

“While we are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident, anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1241 of 31/10.”

We’ll bring you the latest on this breaking news story...

