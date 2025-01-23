Croydon stabbing: Four people injured in knife attack near Asda in South London

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man has been arrested after five people were injured following a suspected stabbing near an Asda store in Croydon, south London.

Police were called to Marlowe Way in Beddington on Thursday morning to reports of a stabbing at a warehouse.

Five people were treated for injuries by the London Ambulance Service at the scene, the service said.

One was taken to a major trauma centre in London and four other people were taken to hospital, the London Ambulance Service added.

A 54-year-old man who was taken to hospital had received non-life threatening injuries, the Metropolitan Police said.

The force confirmed a man has been arrested.

There were initial reports the stabbing happened at the Asda supermarket, but the Metropolitan Police have since clarified the incident occurred at a warehouse near the store.

Emergency service crews have been pictured at the scene, along with a row of at least four fire engines.

The scene remains cordoned off as police conduct investigations.

open image in gallery Asda supermarket in Beddington, Croydon ( Google )

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 10.21am this morning (Thursday 23 January) to reports of a stabbing incident in Marlowe Way, Croydon.

“We sent a number of resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, a paramedic in a fast response car, an incident response officer, members of our Tactical Response Unit and London’s Air Ambulance.

“Our crews treated five patients at the scene, before taking one to a London major trauma centre and four to other hospitals.”

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “At 10:15hrs on Thursday, 23 January, officers responded to reports of a stabbing at a commercial address on Marlowe Way, Beddington.

“Officers are on scene with the London Ambulance Service to treat four injured people.

“The suspect has been arrested.”