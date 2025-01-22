Queen receives ‘sweet’ picture from girl as she hosts equestrian athletes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Queen said it was “very sweet” to receive a drawing from the five-year-old daughter of an Olympian as she welcomed dozens of members of the British equestrian teams to a reception at Clarence House.

Ros Canter, gold medallist in eventing at the Paris Olympics, gave the picture to Camilla – who congratulated the athlete on her success.

In the drawing, Ms Canter’s daughter Ziggy said she would like to be a princess.

“That’s very sweet,” the Queen said.

“Tell her I will send her a letter.”

Your support for the federation, for the community of equestrian is hugely welcome and much appreciated Jim Eyre, BEF

The Queen held a private audience with Fields Wicker-Miurin, chairwoman of the British Equestrian Foundation (BEF), and Jim Eyre, the foundation’s chief executive, before the reception on Wednesday evening.

Horse lover Camilla congratulated the medallists from the Paris Olympics and Paralympics and the teams behind their successful year.

The teams won 12 medals in total across both games, with every athlete bringing home at least one.

Camilla, patron of the BEF, congratulated Natasha Baker, a dressage Paralympian who won two bronze medals in Paris.

Ms Baker told the Queen how she keeps her medals in socks, so they fit in her handbag and do not make too much noise.

“She thought that was hilarious,” Ms Baker said.

Camilla also met support staff such as coaches, vets and physiotherapists – for humans and horses.

The Queen also met grooms who look after the horses, including Adam Short, who cares for Paris gold medallist Tom McEwen’s horse.

Mr Short became a groom after going to an inner city riding school in Newcastle as a child.

He said it was “really lovely” to meet the Queen and speak to her about his job.

“It’s not anything you ever imagine,” he added.

Many of the athletes had met the King and the Princess Royal at Buckingham Palace in November when they hosted a ceremony for the medallists – which the Queen could not attend due to illness.

At the end of the reception, Mr Eyre thanked the Queen for her patronage.

“Your support for the federation, for the community of equestrian is hugely welcome and much appreciated,” he said.

Mr Eyre gave Camilla a book of pictures of the equestrian teams at the Paris games by photographer Jon Stroud.

Reflecting on equestrian at the games, the Queen said: “It made us all feel very proud to be British.

“I’m sorry I wasn’t there but I was watching very keenly every bit of it on the television and it really did bring tears to the eyes.

“Thank you to the whole team for what you do and let’s keep British best.”