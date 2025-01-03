Sir Chris Hoy to host virtual cycling event for Doddie Aid

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sir Chris Hoy is to host a virtual bike ride as part of a fundraising challenge inspired by the late rugby legend Doddie Weir.

The six-time Olympic gold medallist will lead the Doddie Aid Coffee and Cake Ride on Sunday to raise funds for My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, which was set up by Weir in 2017 to support research into motor neurone disease (MND).

Weir died from the illness in November 2022, aged 52, and his former teammate Rob Wainwright set up Doddie Aid to help with fundraising.

Cyclists are invited to join the ride on Zwift and donate their coffee and cake money, and log their miles for Doddie Aid 2025.

It will take place on Sunday at 10am, with a fundraising target of £5,555.

Doddie Aid events began on New Year’s Day and will continue for five weeks, with Sir Chris, 48, who has terminal prostate cancer, encouraging people to get involved.

Participants in Doddie Aid 2025 will be asked to choose from England, Ireland, Scotland or Wales to represent, and the winning nation will be the one which has collectively clocked up the most miles when it ends on February 5.

A spokesperson for My Name’5 Doddie Foundation said: “This year’s Coffee and Cake Ride is part of Doddie Aid 2025, the annual mass participation event inspired by the late Scotland rugby legend Doddie Weir.

“All funds raised support critical research into treatments and a cure for MND.

“Sir Chris Hoy is encouraging participants to make their miles count by joining the ride and donating to the foundation.”

To join the ride, visit Doddie Aid on Zwift, and donations can be made at justgiving.com/campaign/hoyzwift2025.