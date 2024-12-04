Arrest over alleged fraud linked to justice campaign for Pc Yvonne Fletcher

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A 69-year-old man has been arrested over allegations of fraud linked to the justice campaign over the 1984 murder of policewoman Yvonne Fletcher.

Pc Fletcher, 25, was shot while on duty outside the Libyan embassy during a protest there but no-one has ever been charged over her death.

The Metropolitan Police received allegations of financial irregularities linked to a justice campaign over her death in July, and passed the inquiry to Cheshire Police to avoid any conflict of interest.

Officers from Cheshire Police made the arrest in Mill Hill, north London, on Wednesday, where they are also searching a property.

Detective Constable Ed Currie, from the Cheshire Police Economic Crime Unit, said: “We understand the concern that this arrest is likely to cause, and our colleagues from the Met Police are closely linked with the family of Yvonne who have been updated on today’s developments.

“As part of ongoing inquiries, we’re keen to hear from anyone who believes that they may, at any time, have donated to the campaign to bring about justice for WPc Yvonne Fletcher.

“This is not linked to Yvonne’s family nor is it to be confused with the official Police Memorial Trust charity.”

A public portal has been set up for anyone who wishes to contact the investigation team about donations they have made at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/07CH24D62-PO1.