Council announces plans to honour Black Sabbath and Benjamin Zephaniah

All four members of Black Sabbath are set to be given the Freedom of Birmingham as part of plans which would also see late poet and actor Benjamin Zephaniah officially honoured by the city.

A report due to go before a meeting of Birmingham City Council on Tuesday next week recommends that each founding member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band – Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Terence “Geezer” Butler and Bill Ward – should become a Freeman of Birmingham.

Black Sabbath already have a star on the city’s Walk of Stars in Broad Street, along with individual stars and a nearby bench in their honour.

A separate report will go before the same meeting recommending the posthumous award of the City of Birmingham Medal to Handsworth-born Zephaniah, recognising his “unique and distinguished contribution to the field of literature” and his charitable and community work.

City Council deputy leader Sharon Thompson said: “Birmingham has a fantastic musical culture and Black Sabbath are a major part of that history, a pioneering band that still influences today’s musicians.

“They have become synonymous with the city and have been true ambassadors throughout their phenomenal careers.

“Benjamin Zephaniah was a real trailblazer and son of Birmingham who helped put the city on the cultural map and he will always be remembered here.

“Conferring these honours on these Birmingham legends would be the perfect way of saying thank you for all that they have done for the city.”

Conservative councillor for Edgbaston Matt Bennett, who first called for the band to be recognised with the honour more than a decade ago, said: “All of the members of this legendary rock band are proud Brummies, and it’s right that the city shows that we are proud of both the band and to be part of their remarkable story.

“They were innovators – really launching heavy metal into the mainstream and layering guitar effects in a way previously unseen. The legacy of those changes means there is a piece of Birmingham in every distorted power chord heard around the world.”

In a written statement issued by the council, Osbourne said he feels shocked but honoured at the planned tribute, adding: “I started with nothing but a dream, which I shared with Tony, Geezer and Bill. We never gave up on that dream.

“My only regret is that my Mom and Dad are not here to see what I became. Birmingham Forever!”

Iommi said he is “over the moon” at the news, while Ward said in his statement, also issued by the council: “Thank you, Lord Mayor and Birmingham City Council. For our legendary fans, a solemn bow. Long live Black Sabbath.”