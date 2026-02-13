The Independent journalists shortlisted for prestigious Press Awards 2026

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three of The Independent’s journalists have been shortlisted for this year’s prestigious Press Awards.

The annual ceremony in London recognises the best of British national journalism, with The Independent nominated across four categories in total.

Judged by academics, editors, journalists and other industry figures, the awards – now in their 64th year – remain one of the most significant moments of recognition for UK news organisations.

The Independent journalists shortlisted are: health correspondent Rebecca Thomas, for health journalist of the year; chief international correspondent Bel Trew, for foreign reporter of the year; and global travel editor Annabel Grossman, shortlisted for travel journalist of the year.

Ms Thomas was shortlisted and won in the same category last year, and has since only added to her record of bringing in important and unflinching exclusives that get under the surface of the challenges healthcare in Britain faces. Judges previously noted her “contacts at all levels of the health service have allowed her to reveal the truth behind the spin as hospitals face increasing pressure”.

Ms Trew, who has covered the Middle East since 2011 as well as the Russian invasion of Ukraine and more recently, the Trump administration's ICE operation in Minneapolis, has also previously won in her category, with the judges recognising that her work means she is often “risking her life to report from some of the most dangerous conflicts, focusing on lesser-reported stories and smashing damaging stereotypes”.

Ms Grossman was promoted to global travel Editor in 2023, and her focus on adventure travel has seen her report on skiing in some of Japan's least-known resorts, how to escape the hordes on an Italian holiday, and the best way to road trip through the US.

The Independent has also been shortlisted for campaign of the year, for its Brick by Brick campaign, which, in partnership with the charity Refuge, has built two new safe homes for domestic abuse survivors fleeing the horror and fear of abuse.

The initiative has secured high-profile support, including from the Queen, as well as celebrities including Dame Helen Mirren, Sir Patrick Stewart, and Olivia Colman.