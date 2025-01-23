Issey Miyake’s menswear reboot: robots and renewal take flight at Paris Fashion Week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Giant futuristic robots greeted guests as they entered the pristine runway of Issey Miyake new menswear line IM MEN, unveiled Thursday at Paris Fashion Week.

As the robots moved with surgical precision, they revealed a stark black board symbolizing a new beginning for the fashion house. Its somber hue also felt like a quiet homage to designer and founder Issey Miyake, who passed away in 2022 at age 84.

This new collection, the last to be personally influenced by Miyake himself, was a profound moment for the house. It marked a transition and a reimagining of menswear through the lens of tradition and cutting-edge design.

The looks: Warrior-like armor meets soft proportions

The collection opened with a pearlized, multilayered ensemble that immediately commanded attention. With its sleek head cap and utilitarian tassels, the look was a fashion-forward take on functionality. A padded crossover undergarment lent the outfit a distinctly armorial feel, while an oversized long coat softened the silhouette, blending strength with elegance.

Throughout the show, long, flowing proportions added a tactile, huggable quality to loosely structured garments. Standouts included jackets with detachable hoods, oversized coats with modular back panels, and padded utility wear.

Key technical innovations, like plant-based nylon linings that double as vests, emphasized functionality without compromising on style. Meanwhile, a flat drape series featured garments that transformed from perfect squares into flowing silhouettes.

What the house says

The house described the collection as “a piece of cloth taking flight,” a powerful metaphor for its commitment to creativity without bounds.

Designed by Miyake Design Studio’s team — Sen Kawahara, Yuki Itakura, and Nobutaka Kobayashi — the collection showcased their ability to honor the house founder's legacy while carving out a new path.

Moving beyond legacy pleats

While the house's previous Homme Plissé men's collections have long been lauded for their innovative pleating techniques, they occasionally risked becoming overly reliant on a single aesthetic. This IM MEN collection, by contrast, expanded the house’s vocabulary. Transformative designs, modular garments, and bold fabrications moved beyond pleats to explore new possibilities in menswear.

Past features of Homme Plissé that have drawn criticism, such as a tendency toward overly abstract concepts or impractical designs, were notably absent here. Instead, the collection offered a focus on wearability, marking a significant evolution.