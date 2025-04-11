Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Minecraft Movie viewers are feeling “robbed” after discovering the first choice for Jack Black’s role.

Video game players are rushing to watch the blockbuster adaptation of hit video game Minecraft, and are loving one reference so much that its spawned a bizarre cinema trend.

But the film has received mostly negative reviews, with many criticising Black’s lead performance. The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey said the School of Rock actor gives off the air of “a desperate clown at an under-attended children’s party”.

It’s now been reported by Puck that Matt Berry, the British star of sitcoms Toast of London and What We Do in the Shadows, was originally set to star as Steve – but had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts caused by the 2023 actors’ strike in Hollywood.

Berry ended up playing a small role of a villager in a post-credits scene.

Fans are now complaining that the film could have been so much better had Berry, who is known for his exaggerated line deliveries, played the lead role – especially if he could have uttered the popular Minecraft phrase “chicken jockey”.

“I’m definitely not saying ‘chicken jockey’ in the voice of Matt Berry right now…” one person wrote, with another stating: “Torn between ‘Matt Berry’s too good for that’ and ‘I want to hear him say chicken jockey’.”

Others echoed this point, writing on X/Twitter: “Laughing really hard imagining Matt Berry saying ‘chicken jockey’ so maybe it would’ve been a good movie if this happened.”

One other person chimed in: “Hearing “chicken jockey” come out of matt berry’s mouth would’ve absolutely grilled me HELLO???”

Meanwhile, viewers said they were both “yearning” and “grieving” what could have been, with one person adding: “This would’ve been a completely different movie and probably drastically better.”

open image in gallery Matt Berry in ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ ( FX )

Black stars in A Minecraft Movie alongside Jason Momoa, Danielle Brooks and Jennifer Coolidge.

Footage shared across social media shows food and popcorn being thrown across the audience, along with loud shouting, some swearing, and general raucousness, when Black and Momoa’s characters are confronted in a boxing ring by a cuboid Minecraft chicken.

“Chicken jockey,” exclaims Black’s character, a reference to the video game that is sending audiences wild. Several videos captured by fans show audiences chanting the line along with Black, before whooping and clapping loudly.

In the wake of the furore, Cineworld has announced it is launching “Chicken Jockey Screenings” in a special one-day event on Sunday (13 April).

open image in gallery Jack Black in ‘A Minecraft Movie’ ( Warner Bros Pictures )

For the screenings, Cineworld “encourages fans to dress up, whoop, yelp and clap their way through this block-busting adventure”.