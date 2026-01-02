Wes Streeting issues cold snap warning as pressure on NHS intensifies

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A "bitingly cold snap" is set to intensify pressure on NHS hospitals, the Health Secretary has cautioned, as freezing conditions sweep across the UK.

Amber snow warnings are in place for northern Scotland from midday on Friday, with the severe weather expected to track southeastwards into parts of England and Wales.

Up to 2cm of snow is anticipated in some areas, potentially reaching 5cm on higher ground.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting urged the public to only use A&E for genuine emergencies, anticipating the cold spell will strain health services.

"In spite of all of the challenges the NHS faces this winter, the Herculean efforts of NHS staff and our investment and modernisation mean that hospital bed occupancy is lower than this time last year and ambulance handover performance is improving," he said.

"But we still face intense pressures, and with this bitingly cold snap adding additional challenges, it is more vital than ever those eligible get their flu jab and people only attend A&E in an emergency.

"Let's all join NHS staff in doing everything we can to protect ourselves and our families through a difficult winter so NHS services are free for those who really need them."

open image in gallery Wes Streeting anticipates hospitals will face additional pressures during the cold snap ( Getty Images )

Data shows there can be a rise in heart attacks, strokes and respiratory illnesses during a cold snap, with older people and those with long-term health conditions most at risk.

There is also an increased risk of trips and falls in icy and cold weather, which can lead to serious injuries and more people attending A&E or needing help via other NHS services.

According to NHS England, demand on the wider NHS remains high as of Friday, with the second highest number of calls to 111 answered in two years last Saturday.

Some 87,318 calls to 111 were answered on Saturday December 27.

A total of 414,562 calls to NHS 111 were answered during Christmas week, almost 24,000 more than the previous week.

However, the number of people in hospital with flu in England has fallen for the second week in a row.

An average of 2,676 flu patients were in hospital each day during the week ending December 28, down 13% from 3,061 the previous week, according to new figures published on Friday.

The figure had previously been on an upwards trend, reaching 3,140 in the week ending December 14. Last winter, weekly flu numbers for England peaked at 5,408 patients.

Some 128 flu patients were in critical care beds in England last week, up from 117 the previous week.

Professor Meghana Pandit, NHS national medical director, said: "It is welcome news to see a drop in the number of people being admitted to hospital with flu, thanks in part to the extraordinary efforts of NHS staff with more than half a million more people vaccinated against flu compared to the same period last year.

"The NHS is far from complacent as temperatures drop with this likely to increase pressures in the new year, and demand on services remaining high with NHS 111 services recording their second busiest day in two years on Saturday.

open image in gallery Some 128 flu patients were in critical care beds in England last week ( PA Wire )

"It's vital that the public please continue to only use 999 and A&E in life-threatening emergencies and use NHS 111 and 111 online for other conditions.

"If you haven't had your flu jab yet and are eligible, please come forward - it's not too late."

The NHS situation report also showed that 18% of patients arriving by ambulance at hospitals in England last week waited at least 30 minutes to be handed over to A&E teams.

This is down from 22% the previous week and is the lowest figure so far this winter.

Some 4% of ambulance handovers last week, or 3,359 patients, were delayed by more than an hour, down from 5% the previous week and also the lowest level so far this winter.

Ruth Goss, senior cardiac nurse at the British Heart Foundation, said: "Cold temperatures can increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes, and people with cardiovascular disease are also more at risk of serious illness if they get seasonal respiratory infections like flu.

"It's especially important that people living with heart conditions are well prepared for the cold snap this winter by wrapping up warm and having their free flu jab."