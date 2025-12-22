Wes Streeting thinks the UK needs closer ties to the EU again – here’s why
- Wes Streeting, Labour's health secretary, stated that taxes are currently too high and advocated for a deeper trading relationship with the EU to stimulate economic growth.
- He "diplomatically ducked" questions regarding a potential future Labour leadership bid, despite being considered a frontrunner, but affirmed his "absolute support" for Sir Keir Starmer.
- Streeting acknowledged the "massive economic hit" from Brexit and, while calling the Prime Minister's EU "reset" a "good start," he ruled out a return to freedom of movement.
- He expressed concern about the NHS's ability to recover services in the post-strike period, despite it "coping" during the resident doctors' strike, and criticised the BMA's "hardline" stance.
- These comments follow Streeting's recent frustrations with the Labour leadership's "practical, technocratic approach" and its perceived failure to communicate achievements.