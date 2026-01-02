UK weather mapped: Snow blankets the UK as temperatures hit sub-zero

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Parts of the UK have welcomed in the new year with snow as a cold snap brings freezing conditions across the country.

Multiple weather warnings for snow and ice are in place on Friday morning, covering huge swathes of the UK from Scotland and Northern Ireland to Greater Manchester, the midlands, and London.

The Met Office is warning of “widespread frost and ice” with temperatures well below average, remaining below 0C for some.

As much as 40cm of snowfall is possible in the highest parts of Scotland, with one to two cm widely expected across affected parts of England, forecasters said.

open image in gallery Snowy scenes at Dalwhinnie Distillery which sits at around 1,300ft above sea level in the Cairngorms National Park ( Dalwhinnie Distillery/PA Wire )

A “risk to life” weather warning is in place for parts of Scotland as winds could lead to temporary blizzard conditions, bringing possible travel chaos, power cuts and “the potential risk to life and property”, according to the weather service.

Amber warnings for snow are in place covering parts of northern and eastern Scotland from midday on Friday for 24 hours. Yellow warnings for snow and ice are in force across parts of Scotland, Northen Ireland, Wales and central and southern England.

The warnings are in force until midday on Friday in central and eastern England, and 10am in south western parts of the country and Northern Ireland.

open image in gallery Amber and yellow weather warnings for snow and ice are in place across the UK on Friday ( Met Office )

Forecasters said snow is expected to settle on the ground in some areas, particularly in the north. They warned there is also a risk of widespread ice, which could make travel conditions “hazardous”.

The Met Office has urged people to check conditions before travelling, leave extra time for journeys, and prepare for potential power cuts in the coldest areas.

Chief forecaster, Neil Armstrong, said “With Arctic air now covering most of the UK very cold weather will continue through the weekend, with minus double figures overnight in places and daytime temperatures struggling to rise above 0C for some.

open image in gallery Residents have seen a dusting of snow in Ashford, Kent ( Gareth Fuller/PA Wire )

“It looks like this cold spell could last well into next week and wintry hazards will continue with more weather warnings likely. It is therefore important people keep up to date with the latest forecast and warnings and plan ahead.”

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has also issued amber cold health alerts for England until 6 January. These alerts are in place when adverse temperatures are likely to impact on the health and wellbeing of the population.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said: “As the colder weather sets in it is vital to check in on friends, family and neighbours that are most vulnerable.

open image in gallery Temperatures have plummeted in London ( PA )

“The forecast temperatures can have a serious impact on the health of some people, leading to increased risk of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections, particularly for individuals over the age of 65 and those with pre-existing health conditions.”

Wintry conditions are expected to continue into Saturday, with amber and yellow warnings remaining in place in Scotland and a yellow warning covering the east coast of England from Newcastle to Norwich from midnight on Friday for 24 hours. Forecasters are warning around one to three cm of snow is likely to accumulate quite widely, with five to eight cm possible in places.

open image in gallery Weather warnings are in place on Saturday ( Met Office )

A yellow warning for snow and ice is also in place in the north of Scotland for Sunday.

Friday

Heavy snow showers across northern and northeast Scotland today. Rain and snow clearing further south, leaving sunny skies. Some wintry showers in the west and extreme east. Otherwise fine and dry, but feeling cold in the brisk northerly wind.

open image in gallery Snow-covered fields in the village of Bishop's Itchington in Warwickshire ( Jacob King/PA Wire )

Tonight

Frequent snow showers continue to affect areas exposed to the keen northerly wind, otherwise dry with long clear spells. Colder than recent nights with a hard frost developing.

Saturday

A cold and frosty start for all on Saturday. Snow showers continue across windward coasts, further spells of prolonged snow likely across parts of northeast Scotland. Feeling very cold.

Sunday to Tuesday

Plenty of sunshine through the period, though sleet and snow showers especially affecting areas exposed to the northerly wind. Remaining cold throughout with widespread night frosts. Showers easing from Monday.