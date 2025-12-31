Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why the NHS is ‘not out of danger yet’

NHS facing 'worst pressure' over wave of flu and doctors' strike, says Wes Streeting
  • NHS figures indicate a slight levelling off in flu hospital admissions across England, with an average of 3,061 patients daily in the week ending 21 December.
  • Despite this improvement, officials warn that the health service is "not out of danger yet" as temperatures are forecast to plummet.
  • The entire country has been placed under an amber cold health alert by the UK Health Security Agency, signifying potential significant impacts on health and social care.
  • NHS England attributes the dip in flu cases partly to increased vaccination efforts, with half a million more people receiving the flu jab this year.
  • Hospitals continue to face "incredible" pressure, operating at 95 per cent bed occupancy, with concerns about the impending cold snap and ongoing demand.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in