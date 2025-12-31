Why the NHS is ‘not out of danger yet’
- NHS figures indicate a slight levelling off in flu hospital admissions across England, with an average of 3,061 patients daily in the week ending 21 December.
- Despite this improvement, officials warn that the health service is "not out of danger yet" as temperatures are forecast to plummet.
- The entire country has been placed under an amber cold health alert by the UK Health Security Agency, signifying potential significant impacts on health and social care.
- NHS England attributes the dip in flu cases partly to increased vaccination efforts, with half a million more people receiving the flu jab this year.
- Hospitals continue to face "incredible" pressure, operating at 95 per cent bed occupancy, with concerns about the impending cold snap and ongoing demand.