Life-threatening and bitter cold is impacting much of the U.S. as a deadly winter storm continues to sweep the Southeast.

This week, a storm dropped historic amounts of snow on Florida, Texas and Louisiana, that blanketed Gulf Coast beaches. It also caused frigid conditions, brought hazardous travel conditions, knocked out power for tens of thousands of residents, and led to the deaths of at least 10 people throughout the U.S.

At least one person died from hypothermia: a dangerous condition that can occur when a person is exposed to extreme cold temperatures.

The cold weather presents major threats to people of all ages. Here are some of the biggest cold-related dangers and the impacts from them:

open image in gallery A beach-goer heads to the ocean on Wednesday after a winter storm dropped ice and snow on the Isle of Palms, South Carolina. A rare winter storm blasted the Gulf Coast and Southeast this week, bringing dangerous and deadly cold ( AP )

How long does it take to freeze to death?

When a person is hypothermic, their body begins to lose heat faster than it is produced, Longer exposures will use up the body’s stored energy, which leads to lower body temperature. Body temperature that is too low affects the brain, rendering the victim unable to think clearly or move well. A person might not be aware that they are the victim of hypothermia.

Symptoms include shivering, exhaustion, feeling tired, confusion, memory loss, slurred speech, drowsiness, and fumbling hands. In children they can also include very low energy and bright red and cold skin. A person with severe hypothermia may be unconscious and not seem to have a pulse.

Hypothremia can happen in just minutes, and death can occur in under an hour.

While it is most likely at very cold temperatures, it can occur even at cool temperatures above 40 degrees if a person becomes chilled from rain or sweat.

“Hypothermia is a medical emergency when your body loses heat faster than it can produce it. As your body temperature drops, your heart, brain, and internal organs cannot function. Without aggressive resuscitation and rapid rewarming, you will ultimately not survive,” Dr. Robert Glatter, an emergency physician at New York’s Lenox Hill Hospital, told CBS News.

More than 1,000 people die from hypothermia each year. Victims are often seniors, babies, people who abuse substances, and people who remain outdoors for long periods.

open image in gallery One of the main threats from the cold is hypothremia. It can happen in just minutes, and death can occur in under an hour ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

What’s the difference between hypothermia and frostbite?

Frostbite can also occur when a person is exposed to extremely cold temperatures. It’s a type of injury that leads to a loss of feeling and color in affected areas, such as the fingers, nose, ears and toes.

It can result in permanent damage and severe cases can lead to amputation.

People with poor blood circulation or who aren’t properly dressed for extreme cold are at higher risk of developing frostbite.

Signs of frostbite include numbness, firm or waxy skin, a white or grayish-yellow skin area, and redness or pain in any skin area.

A drug to treat severe frostbite was approved last year by the Food and Drug Administration.

“Having this new option provides physicians with a tool that will help prevent the lifechanging amputation of one’s frostbitten fingers or toes,” Dr. Norman Stockbridge, the director of the Division of Cardiology and Nephrology at the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a statement.

Can shoveling snow be hazardous to your health?

Clearing snow from driveways and sidewalks can put extra stress on a person’s heart. This is especially true for people who aren’t used to regular exercise.

“Shoveling a little snow off your sidewalk may not seem like hard work. However, the strain of heavy snow shoveling may be as or even more demanding on the heart than taking a treadmill stress test, according to research we’ve conducted.” Dr. Barry Franklin, a professor of internal medicine at Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine, told the American Heart Association.

open image in gallery After just two minutes of shoveling show, heart rates reach a level more commonly expected during intense aerobic exercise testing ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

After just two minutes, heart rates reach a level more commonly expected during intense aerobic exercise testing, Franklin said.

About 805,000 people in the U.S. have a heart attack every year in the U.S.

In addition, shoveling can result in muscle injuries due to overuse. This activity can cause muscle fibers to tear.

Dangerous cold can also lead to impacted infrastructure. What happens to roads?

When melted snow refreezes amid cold and windy weather, it creates icy surfaces that can cause cars to slide on hills and spin out, making it harder to brake.

“Motorists traveling on roads that appear mainly dry can suddenly and unexpectedly encounter ice where the snow has been blowing and drifting over the roads,” the National Weather Service explained.

Sand and salt are used to improve traction on icy roads and runways at airports, as well as de-icing chemical. Road surfaces that have been washed clean of salt and sand have a greater chance of becoming icy.

open image in gallery Cars back up near a hill with snow and ice on the road during a winter storm on Tuesday in Tucker, Georgia. Heavy snow can result in icy driving conditions ( AP )

Salt works by lowering the freezing point of water when it is added to ice or snow. It creates a saltwater solution that is less likely to refreeze than just plain water. The brine can also penetrate small cracks and crevices in the ice, helping to break it up and make it easier to remove.

However, salt becomes ineffective at de-icing when temperatures fall between 15 and 20 degrees.

How do power outages occur during winter storms?

Storms can bring down trees and power poles, causing outages. Snow and ice from a storm can weigh down branches, causing them to fall on power lines. Ice can also accumulate on roots, damaging lines underground.

Outages often coincide with periods of high-energy demand, including during hot and cold weather.

Lines can become stiffer in extreme cold, and ice on lines can cause an extra 500 pounds of weight .

Cold weather power outages also tend to last longer during the winter because weather and travel conditions make it difficult for recovery teams to fix the problems.