Winter storm live updates: Florida sees its most snowfall ever as beaches turn to snow in Sunshine State
The dangerous winter storm has resulted in the deaths of at least 10 people across the U.S. and knocked out power for more than 120,000 customers in four states
Florida saw the most snowfall in its history Tuesday, as a rare and deadly winter storm walloped the Gulf Coast and Southeast.
The heaviest snow occurred around Pensacola, where 9 inches had fallen. That’s more than double the Sunshine State’s previous record. Although the system was moving offshore, light snow was still reported in Jacksonville early Wednesday.
“It’s different seeing your hometown getting snow when you live in a beach town. But it’s really cool to see this, this once in a lifetime opportunity,” high school senior Jack Barter told the Pensacola News Journal.
Florida wasn’t the only state hit with the winter storm that has left more than 220 million Americans feeling the frigid air.
Historic levels of snow fell in Louisiana, with 8 inches measured at New Orleans International Airport.
“This breaks (by a long shot) the previous record of 2.7 inches set on December 31st, 1963,” the National Weather Service said.
The deaths of at least 10 people have been linked to the Arctic blast, including one in Georgia, two in Houston, two more in Austin, and five in Zavala County, Texas. None of the deceased were immediately identified.
Winter weather continues to hamper air and ground travel
More than 3,400 flights were delayed or canceled on Wednesday morning within, into, or out of the U.S.
Tracker FlightAware showed hundreds of canceled flights in Atlanta, Houston, Charlotte, and New Orleans.
This comes as authorities have warned residents to stay off roads across the impacted region.
“NOLAREADY: Snowfall has subsided, but snow has compacted on roadways, leading to slick and icy surfaces and making travel dangerous. Please, stay off the roads,” the city’s emergency managers urged.
At least 10 people have died this week amid dangerous cold and historic snowfall from a rare southern winter storm.
Austin-Travis County emergency officials have responded to more than a dozen cold exposure calls since Monday. Those include two fatal incidents.
Georgia has seen at least one death due to the winter weather. A critical needs patient got outside Monday night and died of hypothermia, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Chris Stallings explained to reporters on Tuesday.
A woman driving in Harris County, Texas, died when her car left its lane and crashed head-on into an oncoming 18-wheeler, according to the Harris County’s Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office also said a man who may have been homeless was found dead in a parking lot in the Katy area, The Houston Chronicle reported.
And, five people were killed following a crash in Zavala County amid icy conditions, according to Uvalde County authorities.
The accident occurred on Highway 57 just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, according to Fox San Antonio.
The individuals were not immediately identified.
Florida receives heaviest snowfall in state’s history as beaches turn white
Florida just saw the heaviest snowfall in its history
Florida just saw its most snow on record. Citizens in Pensacola reported snow totals of more than 8.4 inches, and Milton reported nearly 9 inches, according to meteorologist Brooks Garner.
“These totals more than DOUBLED our previous Florida record for most snow in one event,” he wrote in a social media post.
Milton’s total was more than double the state record set in 1954.
New Orleans saw bigger storm on Tuesday than Boston has in three years
Florida pre-treats more than 600 state-owned bridges in the Panhandle
Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry says Tuesday was ‘historic and magical day'
It was “a historic and magical day,“ Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry told reporters on Tuesday.
“Kids have had an opportunity to see a part of nature here in Louisiana that we never get to see,” he said.
Preliminary snow totals reveal 10.5 inches fell in this city
Preliminary totals of snowfall in Louisiana revealed that between four and 10.5 inches had fallen across the state, with the highest in the city of Rayne.
Texas saw up to 6 inches in Pine Forest.
