Dozens of children suffer toxin poisoning symptoms following baby formula recall

36 babies are thought to have been affected so far

There have been 36 clinical reports of children suffering symptoms consistent with toxin poisoning linked to recent baby formula recalls, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said.

Last month, food and drink giant Nestle recalled more than 60 batches of its SMA formula due to concerns about the presence of a heat-resistant toxin, cereulide, which can cause symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea.

Following the recall, which included powdered and premixed formulas for babies and toddlers, the UKHSA has said it received 24 notifications in England, seven in Scotland, three in Wales, one in Northern Ireland and one from the Crown Dependencies of children who had consumed implicated batches developing symptoms consistent with cereulide toxin poisoning.

This is a breaking story, more to follow...

