What is the UK’s average salary in different areas as ‘stark’ gap revealed?

Pay differences between parts of the UK described as “stark” have been revealed in a new study.

Average annual salaries in the South East are £12,800 higher – and in London nearly £20,000 higher – than in places with the lowest pay such as Burnley, Huddersfield and Middlesbrough, according to Centre for Cities.

The think tank said its research suggested that by August, the average worker in London has earned what the annual pay of an average worker in Burnley.

The pay divide is the result of some cities having more “cutting edge” private sector jobs and businesses than others, said the report.

Places with the highest pay such as London and Cambridge were said to have more than twice as many cutting-edge firms and three times as many cutting-edge jobs in sectors like biotech and AI than low-pay places such as Burnley, Huddersfield and Middlesbrough.

Centre for Cities described its findings as stark, saying they highlighted the importance of the Government delivering on its ambitions to raise economic growth this year.

Out of the 63 largest towns and cities, nearly all those with above-average salaries for the UK are in the South East, including Reading and Milton Keynes, with seven places in the rest of the country having salaries above the UK average – Leeds, Warrington, Derby, Swindon, Bristol, Aberdeen and Edinburgh, said the report.

Andrew Carter, chief executive of Centre for Cities, said: “The Government is right to identify boosting economic growth for every part of the country as a top priority.

“The stark nature of our findings shows an incremental approach is not going to be enough. Boldness, urgency and scale are crucial. 2025 needs to be a year for delivery, particularly on the Government’s Industrial Strategy, framework for English devolution and its reforms to planning.

“Bold changes to planning rules can deliver more housing in the most expensive places and in our big cities, where it’s needed most.

“The Industrial Strategy must prioritise growing the cutting edge of the economy and avoid calls to do something for all sectors and industries, and English devolution needs to be fast-tracked so more places, particularly the big cities, have the powers and resources to deliver the pay increases that many parts of the country badly need.

“This government has promised more money in people’s pockets. If people across the country are going to earn more by the end of the parliamentary term, then 2025 is the year we need to see action and progress on the Government’s growth ambition.”