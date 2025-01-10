Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New research conducted into the biggest trends in the UK jobs market has shown a rapid rise in the availability of roles in artificial intelligence - but don’t worry if that’s not yet an area of expertise or interest for you, as several legacy careers are still surging too.

LinkedIn analysed job postings across a three-year period and new roles started by their members to calculate growth rates, including those which are essentially the same job but have different titles, such as “professor” and “lecturer”. That role made No.19 on the list, incidentally.

While volunteer or internships were excluded from counting towards the totals, jobs of different seniority levels were grouped to give a better idea of roles which are on the rise.

Additional details were provided on the research including, where available, on gender distribution, hybrid working potential, top hiring locations and, interestingly, the roles that successful applicants transitioned from, giving a good insight into transferable skills for modern-sounding jobs.

Topping out the list of the 25 fastest-growing jobs or roles in the UK was artificial intelligence engineer: those who develop AI models and algorithms, essentially, with Manchester and Bristol joining London as popular areas for those jobs. AI researchers was also listed as a separate entry, which made the top ten.

Other modern thematic roles on the list included data governence managers and energy officers, while specialist mechanical or financial jobs also featured heavily.

Pilots remain in demand, 13th on the list, while plenty of opportunities seem to be in place for radiation therapists (also referred to as radiographers) and aircraft mechanics - but it’s not all about narrow fields of study.

In second place behind AI engineers for jobs on the rise was home health aides, a job which looks secure for the future in the UK with the population ageing considerably - it’s estimated that 27 per cent of the nation will be aged 65 or over in 2072, compared with 19 per cent in 2022.

Account executives who “manage client relationships and sales activities” can span multiple projects or even industries in some organisations, with sales and social media noted as key skills for those who took on those roles.

The same job was also one of few which appeared even slightly skewed towards greater female distribution, with LinkedIn claiming a 52 per cent leaning for the 11th-ranked job.

Additionally, right at the end of the 25 was a simple but enduring title: tour guides.

Baristas, assistants and content editors were all listed as being roles people transitioned from into tour guide roles, with Cambridge, London and Edinburgh the top locations.

IT field managers were listed as being 94 per cent male, instrument technicians (electricians or high voltage technicians to many of us) 96 per cent male and 90 per cent for control systems engineers and chief revenue officers.

At the other end of the balance, interpreters or translators were listed as 73 per cent, radiation therapists 74 per cent and fundraising managers were 76 per cent female.