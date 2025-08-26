Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles spark romance rumors

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles might be the newest A-list couple.

A fan posted a video Sunday on X of the Blink Twice actor and the “Watermelon Sugar” singer walking through the streets of Rome as their faces were discreetly covered with dark sunglasses.

As Kravitz — in town promoting her new film Caught Stealing — appeared to be holding on to Styles’s arm, fans gushed over the possibility of the pair being romantically involved. “Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz… two of the hottest people in the world, thank you God!” the video on X was captioned.

Previously, Kravitz — who was recently rumored to be linked to her Caught Steeling co-star Austin Butler — was engaged to Channing Tatum before multiple sources informed People in October 2024 that the couple had broken off their engagement.

Tatum and Kravitz were first rumored to be in a relationship when they were seen riding a BMX bike through the streets of New York in August 2021.

Kravitz was seen holding on to Styles’s arm as the two walked through Rome ( Getty Images )

By Halloween that year, the She’s The Man star had made things Instagram official by sharing a photo of him and Kravitz wearing a couple’s costume from Martin Scorsese’s film Taxi Driver.

Following the release of Blink Twice in theaters in August 2024, Tatum posted a sweet tribute to Kravitz on Instagram. “This little sweet. She so tired bro. Every time I wondered if she’d break… She just kept going and going and going. Always on the dig for truth. She pour’d every single ounce of her into this film,” Tatum wrote, praising her work as the movie’s director.”

Earlier this year, Kravitz briefly touched on her breakup with the Magic Mike actor in an interview with Elle in February,

“I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much,” she told the publication about Tatum. “Even when you bring up how great his performance is, it warms my heart to hear that, and I’m so happy that all of it happened.

“I just feel so grateful that we got to go on that journey together,” Kravitz continued.

The “Adore You” singer has been seen with various well-known women since the end of his two-year relationship with Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde in 2022. He was briefly linked to former Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel, and in March 2023, Styles was photographed by the Daily Mail kissing Emily Ratajkowski in Tokyo.

In the summer of 2023, Styles was then rumored to be in a relationship with Canadian actor Taylor Russell before the two reportedly broke up in May 2024.