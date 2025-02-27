Zoë Kravitz breaks silence on Channing Tatum split after four months

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Zoë Kravitz has spoken publicly about her relationship with Channing Tatum for the first time, months after they called off their engagement.

The Blink Twice director revealed in a new interview that her breakup with Tatum doesn’t change the way she views the movie, despite him starring in it.

“I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much,” she told Elle about the Magic Mike actor. “Even when you bring up how great his performance is, it warms my heart to hear that, and I’m so happy that all of it happened.

“I just feel so grateful that we got to go on that journey together,” Kravitz continued.

Tatum met Kravitz on the set of her thriller, in which he starred as fictional tech billionaire Slater King, who invites a cocktail waitress to join him on his private island.

‘I care for him very much,’ Kravitz said about Tatum ( Getty Images )

Kravitz also praised Tatum’s performance as she gushed over his future projects. “He has so much more coming, and I think he’s in a place as an actor where he’s feeling really confident and people are seeing different sides of him,” she said.

“He’s got a lot to offer, so I’m excited for people to keep witnessing that.”

Multiple sources informed People in October 2024 that the couple had broken off their engagement.

Tatum and Kravitz were first rumored to be in a relationship when they were seen riding a BMX bike through the streets of New York in August 2021.

By Halloween that year, the She’s The Man star had made things Instagram official by sharing a photo of him and Kravitz wearing a couple’s costume from Martin Scorsese’s film Taxi Driver.

Following the release of Blink Twice in theaters in August 2024, Tatum posted a sweet tribute to Kravitz on Instagram. “This little sweet. She so tired bro. Every time I wondered if she’d break… She just kept going and going and going. Always on the dig for truth. She pour’d every single ounce of her into this film,” Tatum wrote, praising her work as the movie’s director.

“Knowing what it took to make it. No one will ever know,” Tatum continued. “Thank you for finding me and seeing me. I got you forever. Me and you back to back against it all. I’ll never blink. Let’s go. #blinktwice.”

Kravitz and Tatum were last seen together at the start of October while watching their Blink Twice co-star Levon Hawke in his play Picture Day in New York.

Tatum was previously married to Jenna Dewan for nearly nine years. They met in 2006 on the set of Set Up, and share 11-year-old daughter Everly. The exes finally finalized their divorce in September 2024 after filing in 2019. The two reportedly battled over Tatum’s earnings from the Magic Mike franchise, which he began filming while they were married.

The same day the divorce settlement news broke, Dewan posted on her Instagram Stories a retro image of Nicole Kidman, which showed the Big Little Lies actor gleefully celebrating her divorce from Tom Cruise in 2001.