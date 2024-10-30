Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz ‘call off engagement’ after three years together

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz have reportedly called off their engagement.

The Magic Mike actor, 44, confirmed he had proposed to the Big Little Lies star, 35, in October last year. The couple were in a public relationship for almost exactly three years.

Tatum met Kravitz on the set of her directorial debut Blink Twice, which he starred in as a tech billionaire called Slater King, who invites a cocktail waitress to join him on his private island.

Multiple sources have informed People the couple have since broken off their engagement. The Independent has contacted both Tatum and Kravitz’ representatives for comment.

Tatum and Kravitz were first rumoured to be in a relationship when they were seen riding a BMX bike through the streets of New York in August 2021.

By Halloween that year, the She’s The Man star had made things Instagram official by sharing a photo of him and Kravitz wearing a couple’s costume from Martin Scorsese’s film Taxi Driver.

Kravitz and Tatum were last seen together at the start of October this year while watching their Blink Twice co-star Levon Hawke in his play Picture Day in New York.

open image in gallery Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz at the Hollywood Walk of Fame in March 2024 ( Getty Images )

In recent weeks, Kravitz has been seen without her engagement ring, including on a recent outing with her Big Little Lies costar Shailene Woodley, People reports.

Back in August, Kravitz gushed about working with Tatum on Blink Twice. “Making this film with you has been an awfully great adventure. Thank you for trusting me to female-direct you.

“It’s really very cool to get to make a movie, but when you get to do it with the love of your life, it’s even cooler,” she said.

Meanwhile, Tatum told People: “If you are thinking about having a kid or if you’re thinking about getting married, go find the hardest possible creative project with your partner.”

open image in gallery Tatum and Kravitz at the Met Gala in 2021 ( GC Images )

He explained: “When you can look across the room or the set and know that you have the best person that is next to you trying to solve problems, and you’re really looking to them for answers just as equally as trying to solve them yourself, that is unbelievable.”

Tatum married his Step Up co-star Jenna Dewan in 2009. They were divorced in 2019 and finalised the terms of their separation six years after their acrimonious split. They share a 10-year-old daughter, Everly.

Meanwhile, The Kravitz was previously married to long-term boyfriend Karl Glusman. The former couple dated for five years before tying the knot in 2019. Kravitz filed for divorce in January 2021, seven months before she and Tatum were confirmed to be in a romantic relationship.