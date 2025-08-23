Emily in Paris assistant director Diego Borella dies while filming Netflix series
Diego Borella, an assistant director working on Emily in Paris, has died while filming the new season.
Borella, 47, was shooting the Netflix comedy show in Venice when he is reported to have collapsed in front of the crew.
Local outlet La Repubblica said that medics were unable to save him after rushing to the Hotel Danieli around 7pm on Thursday (21 August). It is believed he suffered a heart attack
Production on the final episode of the forthcoming season, set to be released in December, has allegedly been halted.
The shoot was expected to end on Monday (25 August), and Borella was reportedly set to shoot the final scene before his collapse.The Independent has contacted Netflix for comment.
The Venice health service said: “Our ambulance arrived at 18.42 (on Thursday evening). Medics made attempts to resuscitate him. But in the end all efforts proved fruitless. At around 19.30, he was pronounced deceased.”
Borella, who was born in the Italian city, worked as a writer and director in London and Rome.
More to follow
