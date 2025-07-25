Zac Brown and Kendra Scott announce engagement months after red carpet debut

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Singer Zac Brown and jewelry designer Kendra Scott are engaged.

The country singer, 46, and Scott, 51, revealed to People that they would be getting married as photos showed the jewelry designer wearing a large pink diamond on her ring finger.

“We are so happy and grateful that we found each other,” the couple told the publication.

The two first made their red carpet debut in May at the American Music Awards in Las Vegas, where Brown — who is the lead singer of the Zac Brown Band — was awarded with the show’s first Veterans’ Voice Awards, which spotlights artists who have made a lasting impact in the lives of veterans.

“Hit the @amas red carpet with the best date by my side,” Brown captioned photos from the event on Instagram at the time. “Ready to soak it all in and have some fun tonight!”

The couple shares eight children between them ( AFP/Getty )

Meanwhile, Scott wrote in her own post, “What an unforgettable night at the @amas! We danced, we laughed, and seeing Zac honored with the inaugural Veterans’ Voice Award was the highlight of it all. @zacbrown, I’m so incredibly proud of you — of your heart, your service, and the man you are. You couldn’t deserve this more.”

At the time, a source had told People that Scott and Brown had been dating for several months. “They were set up by a mutual friend, and are totally in love,” the source said.

“They are head over heels and have become inseparable.”The source also explained how the pair bonded over their mutual love for community service, as Brown is the founder of Camp Southern Ground, a sleep-away camp for children and teenagers during the summer, and a camp for veterans to re-acclimate to everyday life for the rest of the year.

Brown also works closely with Hope for Warriors, a nonprofit that aids service members wounded in combat. Scott has also participated in philanthropy through her Kendra Scott Foundation. “It's just one of the things they have in common,” the source said.

That same month, the two were also pictured together at country musician Jamey Johnson’s wedding.

Previously, Brown was married to Shelly Brown for 12 years before their divorce in 2018. The former couple shares five children together: daughters Justice, 18, Lucy, 17, Georgia, 15, and Joni, 14, as well as son Alexander, 11.

Meanwhile, Scott shares two sons, Cade, 23, and Beck, 21, with her first husband, John Scott, in addition to her son Grey, 11, with her second husband, Matt Davis. Scott was also married to Thomas Evans in 2022, but it is unclear when the two separated.