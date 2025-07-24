NBA broadcaster Taylor Rooks gets married with dozens of athletes in attendance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

NBA broadcaster Taylor Rooks has said, “I do.”

On Wednesday, the reporter shared photos on Instagram from her big day in New York City, which included a star-studded guest list of athletes in both the NBA and NFL.

“What a night. This is love,” she captioned the photo round-up, which featured her decked out in her white wedding dress alongside her husband.

Rooks also showed off her guests, with one image showing her between the rapper Jack Harlow and one of the running backs for the Philadelphia Eagles, Saquon Barkley. Other photos showed current Houston Rockets player Kevin Durant and Golden State Warriors player Draymond Green, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell, along with his fiancée, Coco Jones, and Former FS1 host Joy Taylor, who seemed to be part of the bridal party.

The wedding post ended up coming as a shock to Rooks’s fans, as she usually keeps her personal life private, and her husband, Shane Fowler, was not tagged in her social media post.

open image in gallery Taylor Rooks met her husband during his final year at Harvard Law School ( Getty )

In an interview with GQ, the former Thursday Night Football reporter at Bleacher Report opened up about her relationship with Fowler, telling the outlet they first met when he was in his final year at Harvard Law School.

He proposed to her with a big scavenger hunt across New York City, ending with dinner at their favorite pizza place, Fini.

In addition to the couple not posting on social media until after the wedding, they also didn’t allow any of their guests to use their phones. “I’m an incredibly private person because it’s important to have a life that belongs to you,” Rooks told the publication. “Our relationship belongs to us. Our love belongs to us, so it’s only right that the moment belonged to us.”

The broadcaster’s wedding comes a few months after Rooks announced she would be taking over as the host for Prime Video’s new NBA studio show alongside former NBA players Blake Griffin and Dirk Nowitzki in the fall.

“I’m thrilled to continue to grow my role at Prime Video and help shape their NBA coverage from the ground up,” Rooks said in a statement in January. “With the addition of legends like Dirk and Blake, we’re not just building a show, we are crafting an experience that will be entertaining and truly special for basketball fans.”

“This is a career milestone for me, and I’m incredibly excited to share my love and passion for this game with NBA fans all over the world,” she added.