Over 200,000 stoves sold at Walmart recalled over burn risk

Campers beware: A popular portable stove has been recalled.

About 201,000 Ozark Trail Tabletop 1-Burner Butane Camping Stoves sold at Walmart between March 2023 and October 2025 are affected. The stoves can explode or catch fire, according to a report by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Affected stoves contain the model number BG2247A1, which is printed on a gray label inside of the product’s fuel compartment. The stoves themselves are a dark green color and have an orange “Ozark Trail” logo on the front.

The recall was initiated November 26 after manufacturer China Window Industry Co., Ltd received 26 reports of the stoves exploding or catching fire. Sixteen injuries have been reported, including second-degree burns.

Customers with the grill are urged to stop using it immediately and return it to any Walmart location for a full refund.

Those with questions can contact Walmart at 800-925-6278 from 7 a.m. through 9 p.m. CT or online.

The portable stove recall is the latest affecting consumers. Last week, an infant playpen sold on Amazon was recalled due to a risk of serious injury or death from suffocation and entrapment, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The product, Play Yards, has been marketed and sold on Amazon since March for between $100 and $110. It was manufactured in China by Guangzhou Tinger Trading Co., Ltd., doing business as Anna Queen.

According to the recall notice, the products violate the mandatory standard for play yards, and infants using the product could become trapped under the mattress or between the side of the play yard and the mattress, creating a potentially fatal suffocation hazard.

The recalled play yard model can be identified by the Model number P700 and a production date of 202503, both found on the packaging and removable tag. The play yard features white fabric-covered top rails decorated with a multi-colored print showing bear faces, paw prints, and the word “bear.”

The CPSC says that about 70 units of the play yard are included in the recall.

As of the announcement, no injuries had been reported in connection with the product.

Consumers who purchased the product are being urged to stop using it immediately, disassemble the fabric cover from the frame, cut up the mattress pad and cover, and dispose of the pieces, in order to avoid resale or reuse.

To receive a full refund, owners must send a photo of the destroyed product to the seller at tingerservice@outlook.com.