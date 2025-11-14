Walmart scrambles to pull t-shirts which appear to have Nazi logos on them

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Walmart has rushed to pull down online listings of clothing items appearing to have Nazi symbols and slogans on them, which were briefly being sold on its website.

Images of the products, t-shirts and hoodies, showed them emblazoned with a raised, white arm with an extended flat palm being held over a black, clenched fist. The slogan read “paper beats rock.”

The imagery and phrase combination, traditionally referring to the game “rock, paper, scissors,” has been co-opted by white supremacists online. The "paper,” interpreted as the Nazi salute, is positioned over the “rock,” the fist which symbolizes the Black Power movement, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

Walmart’s online sales policy specifically prohibits “symbols of intolerance or terms that are historically associated with intolerance,” including slave tags, Confederate flags, or swastikas.

“Items, media, or propaganda associated with Nazism, white supremacy, or any other hate groups which promote prejudice or bigotry,” the online page states.

open image in gallery Shirts sold online at Walmart.com featured images and slogans that are used by white supremacists online. The items have since been taken down ( Walmart.com )

Blair Cromwell, Walmart's director of global communications for its U.S. marketplace, said that the listing had been done through a third-party and had been removed “immediately” as soon as it had been flagged.

“We have zero tolerance for any prohibited or offensive products appearing on our Marketplace,” she told Snopes in a statement. “The items in question were listed by a third-party seller and have been removed from our site and the seller terminated for violating our prohibited products policy.”

“When issues like this are identified, we act immediately to remove them and strengthen our systems to prevent a recurrence. The trust of our customers and the integrity of our platform remain paramount.”

The Independent has also contacted Walmart for further comment on the listings, which had been removed as of Friday.

open image in gallery Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk gestures as he speaks during the inaugural parade in Washington, DC, on 20 January, 2025 ( Getty Images )

Concern over a resurgence in far-right rhetoric and symbolism has rumbled on since the return of Trump to the White House, with opponents likening the optics of some of the president’s campaign rallies to those events undertaken by the Nazis.

Shortly after Trump’s victory in January, Tesla billionaire Elon Musk came under fire after performing a questionable gesture to crowds of MAGA supporters.

Musk thumped his right hand over his heart, then extended his right arm out at an upward angle, palm down and fingers together, several times. The gesture was likened to a “Hitler Salute” by some, though Musk strongly denied the accusations.