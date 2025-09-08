Neo-Nazi slogan displayed outside Scottish migrant hotel by protesters

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anti-racism campaigners have formed a “solidarity wall” outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Scotland after far-right activists displayed a notorious white supremacist slogan.

The Cladhan Hotel in Falkrik, which is used as accommodation for asylum seekers, has become the focus of repeated demonstrations.

On Sunday, anti-fascist groups outnumbered right-wing protesters, some of whom have previously been seen performing Nazi salutes outside the building.

Stand Up To Racism Scotland said on X: “Vibrant anti-racist protest setting up in Falkirk today to defend refugees living in a hotel from the racist Save Our Future anti-refugee protest. Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome!”

The group added: “Far-right men continuously heckling and shouting abuse throughout the speeches of local Falkirk women speaking out against racism and saying that Falkirk is for all.”

open image in gallery Police patrol the road between anti-migrant demonstrators and anti-racism activists in Falkirk last month (Jane Barlow/PA) ( PA Wire )

The Cladhan Hotel is run by the Mack Group on behalf of the Home Office, which covers the cost of accommodation, meals and allowances for asylum seekers. As of March, Scotland was hosting about 6,000 asylum seekers, the majority of them in Glasgow.

Sunday’s confrontation was the third in a month outside the Falkirk hotel. Each time police officers and metal railings have been deployed to keep opposing groups apart.

The Save Our Future campaign, which has helped organise the protests, denies it is racist. It has said it cannot be held responsible for inflammatory banners displayed at previous events, including one with violent wording.

Local tensions were heightened earlier this year after an Afghan asylum seeker, Sadeq Nikzad, 29, was convicted in June of raping a teenage girl in Falkirk town centre. He was jailed for nine years, a case that far-right groups have cited in their protests.

Despite the confrontations, anti-racism groups said the large turnout in support of asylum seekers showed the strength of local opposition to extremist groups. Campaigners urged the community to reject far-right messages and to ensure that asylum seekers in Falkirk are welcomed rather than targeted.

Scotland Police has been contacted for comment.