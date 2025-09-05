Rioter jailed for stoking fire outside asylum hotel

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 32-year-old man who fuelled a fire set outside a hotel housing more than 200 asylum seekers has been jailed for nine years.

It is a sentence which equals the longest handed down following the rioting in August 2024.

Matthew Crossland was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, South Yorkshire Police confirmed.

The force said Crossland was caught on CCTV throwing planks of wood and bricks at both the hotel and officers protecting the Holiday Inn Express, in Rotherham, on August 4 last year.

open image in gallery Crossland stoked a fire outside an asylum hotel

Body worn footage from officers inside the hotel captured Crossland’s abusive behaviour as he launched missiles towards police.

A spokesman said Crossland was finally captured adding wood to a fire before removing a face covering he had worn to attempt to conceal his identity.

Crossland, of Everill Gate Lane, Wombwell, Barnsley, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and arson with intent to endanger life.

open image in gallery Crossland was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court ( Alamy/PA )

More than 100 men have now been convicted for their role in the mob violence outside the hotel, which was besieged for around 12 hours.

Police officers and the hotel itself were pelted with missiles as more than 200 asylum seekers and 22 staff were trapped inside.

At one point, the rioters smashed their way into the building and a burning wheelie-bin was pushed against a fire door.

A total of 64 officers were injured in the violence along with police horses and a dog.

Two other men – Thomas Birley, 27, and Levi Fishlock, 31 – have also been jailed for nine years at Sheffield Crown Court for similar offending to Crossland in relation to the fire outside the hotel.