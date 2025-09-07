UK politics live: Asylum seekers ‘to be moved from hotels to barracks’ as Starmer toughens immigration plans
A government source said “nothing is off the table” for the new home secretary Shabana Mahmood
The new home secretary is expected to unveil plans to move asylum seekers from hotels into military barracks as Sir Keir Starmer seeks to harden his immigration policy amid rising numbers of crossings in the Channel.
Shabana Mahmood is reportedly set to announce the use of Ministry of Defence sites to house people after a wave of protests outside migrant accommodation over the summer.
An estimated 1,000 people arrived in the UK by small boat over the course of the day and French authorities said 24 people were rescued while trying to cross the Channel.
It comes after the prime minister continued his major reshuffle of his top team and junior ministers.
The prime minister sacked Rachel Reeves’s sister from the Cabinet and farming minister Daniel Zeichner, while Jason Stockwood, who had a senior role at dating site Match.com, has been appointed to the Department of Business and Trade.
It comes as his chief secretary Darren Jones denied that Labour were in crisis, and rebuffed Nigel Farage’s prediction that there would be a general election in 2027.
Starmer moved quickly to appoint David Lammy deputy prime minister while Yvette Cooper has been moved from home secretary to take up a new role as foreign secretary, with justice secretary Shabana Mahmood replacing her at the Home Office.
'Nothing off the table' for home secretary as she toughens on immigration
Dozens of asylum hotels are expected to close after they became the focal point of several demonstrations in recent months.
Ministers are also close to agreeing a returns deal with Germany, having already secured one with France, the Daily Telegraph reported.
One Government source said “nothing is off the table” for Ms Mahmood as she assumes her new brief, which puts her in charge of borders and asylum policy.
She has previously signalled a willingness to look at human rights reform within domestic law.
Sweeping changes were needed for Labour to be serious about a fresh start
Britain has had six foreign secretaries in four years. This century, we have had a new housing minister every year on average. And we have had more prime ministers in the last 10 years than in the previous 36.
Such churn in ministerial office is inimical to good administration. Just as a minister is beginning to understand the complex challenges of their department, the government car takes them to a new office where they are rendered useless by ignorance.
There was a time when Sir Keir Starmer seemed to agree with this analysis. He criticised the Conservatives for the instability of high ministerial turnover and promised a more settled period in the nation’s affairs.
Starmer ‘focused on delivery’ after post-Rayner purge
Sir Keir Starmer said his focus was on “delivery” after he carried out a purge of Home Office ministers in a major Government reshuffle following Angela Rayner’s resignation.
The Prime Minister is seeking to draw a line under the damaging fallout from his former deputy’s breach of the ministerial code with a new-look Cabinet as several figures were sacked or moved aside.
Sir Keir made sweeping changes at the Home Office, where Yvette Cooper was replaced by former justice secretary Shabana Mahmood and borders minister Dame Angela Eagle was moved to the farming brief.
He said on Saturday: “The new ministers will drive forward our growth agenda with a relentless focus.
“Phase two of this Government is about delivery and this is a Government that will renew Britain and deliver the change people voted for.”
The shake-up is a sign the Prime Minister is seeking to tighten his grip on immigration, as the number of small boat crossings in the English Channel soared to an estimated 1,000 people over the course of Saturday.
Ms Mahmood is expected to make policy announcements on asylum imminently, with one Government source saying “nothing is off the table” for her as she assumes her new brief.
Starmer overhauls Home Office to take on Farage over migration
Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister Darren Jones earlier denied that the Government was in crisis and insisted Sir Keir now has the “strongest team” in place around the Cabinet table following Ms Rayner’s departure.
He ruled out the prospect of an early election amid opposition claims that the upheaval could open up splits within Labour and collapse the Prime Minister’s authority.
Speaking to broadcasters on Saturday, Mr Jones dismissed suggestions that the rejig could delay the Prime Minister’s self-described “phase two” of Government by moving senior figures to unfamiliar briefs.
“It’s not instability insofar as the outcomes that we’re delivering are the same,” Mr Jones, who is also the newly-appointed Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, told BBC Breakfast.
He rejected the idea Yvette Cooper had been moved out of the Home Office because she was failing to control immigration, adding she would be “brilliant” in her new role as the UK’s top diplomat.
Who is in and who is out? Keir Starmer reshuffles junior ministers
Sir Keir Starmer has continued his major reshuffle following Angela Rayner’s resignation as housing secretary and deputy prime minister.
The prime minister is seeking to relaunch his government as it lags behind Reform UK in the polls and struggles to deliver on key promises.
Sir Keir moved Yvette Cooper from the Home Office to the Foreign Office on Friday in a major shake-up of his top team.
But now he is reshuffling other key ministerial posts, including sweeping changes in the Home Office.
Watch: Labour government ‘moving forward with strongest team’ following Cabinet reshuffle after Rayner resignation
