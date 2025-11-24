Infant playpen sold on Amazon recalled over risk of ‘death from suffocation’
No injuries from the recalled Play Yards sold on Amazon have been reported as of Friday
An infant playpen sold on Amazon has been recalled due to a risk of serious injury or death from suffocation and entrapment, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Friday.
The product, Play Yards, has been marketed and sold on Amazon since March for between $100 and $110.
It was manufactured in China by Guangzhou Tinger Trading Co., Ltd., doing business as Anna Queen.
According to the recall notice, the products violate the mandatory standard for play yards, and infants using the product could become trapped under the mattress or between the side of the play yard and the mattress, creating a potentially fatal suffocation hazard.
The recalled play yard model can be identified by the Model number P700 and a production date of 202503, both found on the packaging and removable tag. The play yard features white fabric-covered top rails decorated with a multi-colored print showing bear faces, paw prints, and the word “bear.”
The CPSC says that about 70 units of the play yard are included in the recall.
As of the announcement, no injuries had been reported in connection with the product.
Consumers who purchased the product are being urged to stop using it immediately, disassemble the fabric cover from the frame, cut up the mattress pad and cover, and dispose of the pieces, in order to avoid resale or reuse.
To receive a full refund, owners must send a photo of the destroyed product to the seller at tingerservice@outlook.com.
