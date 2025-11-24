Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
PodcastsNewsletters
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Infant playpen sold on Amazon recalled over risk of ‘death from suffocation’

No injuries from the recalled Play Yards sold on Amazon have been reported as of Friday

Erin Keller
In Ohio
Monday 24 November 2025 01:29 EST
Comments
US: Officer Rescues 5 Month Old Infant From Choking At Walmart

An infant playpen sold on Amazon has been recalled due to a risk of serious injury or death from suffocation and entrapment, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Friday.

The product, Play Yards, has been marketed and sold on Amazon since March for between $100 and $110.

It was manufactured in China by Guangzhou Tinger Trading Co., Ltd., doing business as Anna Queen.

According to the recall notice, the products violate the mandatory standard for play yards, and infants using the product could become trapped under the mattress or between the side of the play yard and the mattress, creating a potentially fatal suffocation hazard.

The recalled play yard model can be identified by the Model number P700 and a production date of 202503, both found on the packaging and removable tag. The play yard features white fabric-covered top rails decorated with a multi-colored print showing bear faces, paw prints, and the word “bear.”

The recall covers Play Yards (Model P700, Production Date 202503) with black mesh sides, white top rails, and a bear-print mattress
The recall covers Play Yards (Model P700, Production Date 202503) with black mesh sides, white top rails, and a bear-print mattress (US Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The CPSC says that about 70 units of the play yard are included in the recall.

As of the announcement, no injuries had been reported in connection with the product.

The recalled Play Yards product's packaging and removable tag both have the model number P700
The recalled Play Yards product's packaging and removable tag both have the model number P700 (US Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Consumers who purchased the product are being urged to stop using it immediately, disassemble the fabric cover from the frame, cut up the mattress pad and cover, and dispose of the pieces, in order to avoid resale or reuse.

To receive a full refund, owners must send a photo of the destroyed product to the seller at tingerservice@outlook.com.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in