Woman defended for bringing her own vegan food to family BBQ

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A woman has been defended for bringing her own food to a barbecue with her family, since she’s vegan.

In a recent post shared on the popular “Am I The A**hole?” Reddit forum, one person, who goes by the username Dead_Huntsman, asked if she was in the wrong for bringing vegan food to the event.

The 25-year-old explained that she’s been vegan for three years now, and while her family has “mostly been respectful” about it, they “don’t always get it.”

“Last weekend, my uncle hosted a big family BBQ. I asked ahead of time if there would be any vegan options. He kind of laughed it off and said, ‘There’ll be salad,’” she explained. “Not wanting to make a fuss, I brought my own prepped vegan burger and some sides.”

She also said that she brought enough food “in case anyone wanted to try it,” and that she didn’t ask anyone to make it for her. She made the food herself on a clean part of the grill, which “didn’t touch any of the meat.”

Woman says her family is giving her ‘the cold shoulder’ after she brought her own food to BBQ ( Getty/iStock )

However, her family was not happy about her decision to bring the food.

“Apparently, this was extremely offensive,” she wrote. “Later that night, my aunt told me that I had embarrassed my uncle by acting like his food wasn’t good enough. She said it was rude to bring my own food and made it seem like I was too good for everyone else’s cooking.”

“I told her I just didn’t want to be left out and was trying to be polite about it,” she continued. “Now several family members are giving me the cold shoulder and saying I was being dramatic.”

The post has more than 3,100 upvotes on Reddit at the time of writing. In the comments, many people came to the woman’s defense, claiming the host was rude to her and that he should have provided vegan food options.

“What’s really offensive is making guests feel unwelcome by only making foods they can’t or won’t eat. If I’m having people over, I make sure I know their dietary restrictions so I can be properly hospitable. Your aunt and uncle are rude,” one wrote.

“I wouldn't go to any future events that they host. It's unbelievably rude to not accommodate a guest's dietary needs AND THEN chastise them for bringing their own food,” another added. “My guess is that they aren't actually offended because you brought your own food - they are being hostile to you because you are vegan. Unfortunately, that's not an uncommon attitude.”

A third agreed: “People will shame you for the fact that they sucked as a host. The response is ‘well, maybe next time he will act like the host he wants everyone to think he is.’”

Other people understood why the Reddit poster brought her own food, given how her uncle responded to her about being vegan.

“What were you supposed to do when you know there will be no food there that you can eat - salad is NOT a meal,” one wrote.

“My family has everything from vegan, pescatarians, vegetarians to serious meat eaters,” another responded. “I always bring my own food and even have half the meat eaters preferring my vegan sausage stuffing at Thanksgiving.”