McDonald’s fans sound off after Snack Wrap return excludes two beloved flavors

The Snack Wrap has officially returned to McDonald’s.

Nine years after the iconic menu item was discontinued, it returned to the golden arches with a bang. Other fast food restaurants such as Popeyes and Taco Bell even launched other discounts in an attempt to steal some business away from McDonald’s on its big day.

The new wraps come in both Ranch and Spicy flavors, with each wrap retailing for $2.99 nationwide. Both flavors feature the chain’s McCrispy Strip — which launched earlier this year — in addition to shredded lettuce, cheese, and either ranch dressing or Spicy Pepper sauce wrapped in a tortilla.

However, despite the months-long buildup to the release of the new menu item, some McDonald’s fans have begun to express their disappointment at the lack of flavors from their childhood, like Honey Mustard or Barbecue.

“McDonald’s didn’t even think to bring back the Chipotle bbq snack wrap back. That was the best one,” one person on X wrote, while another agreed, writing, “How could @McDonalds bring back the snack wrap with having the option for BBQ or honey mustard?!”

The Snack Wraps retail for $2.99 ( McDonald's )

Other X users were upset that the Snack Wraps would not include the chain’s previous chicken strips called Chicken Selects, which were available in crispy or grilled varieties.

“Yall, the chicken snack wrap is so bad, why did they have to get rid of the chicken selects,” one person questioned on X after trying the wrap.

“The nostalgic urge to try the snack wrap knowing it’s not chicken selects so it’s lower quality,” another person wrote.

The Snack Wrap was first introduced to the McDonald’s menu in 2006 and consists of either grilled or crispy chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, and ranch or honey mustard inside a tortilla. The Snack Wrap was so popular when it launched that it was credited with boosting the chain’s sales.

In 2016, the company discontinued the wraps in restaurants in the United States, saying they were too complicated to make.

The Independent’s review

On the Snack Wrap launch day, several staffers at The Independent lined up at their local McDonald’s for a chance to take a trip back in time to the golden days of childhood.

Some recalled enjoying the Honey Mustard flavor most and were disappointed to see that McDonald’s opted not to bring it back.

Regardless of the flavor, the wraps come in the same brightly colored paper that say both “Ranch” and “Spicy,” so it was a bit difficult to tell the two apart. As we opened them, some looked better than others that were falling apart or not properly rolled up.

Still, the excitement was still palpable — and the first bites certainly didn’t disappoint.

“The nostalgia is hitting,” Deputy Lifestyle and Culture News Editor Caitlin Hornik said after a bite of the Ranch wrap. “First impression is that it does taste so strikingly similar to the Snack Wraps that I grew up knowing and loving.”

Lifestyle Reporter Amber Raiken agreed that it tasted like something she’d tried at the chain before, though she couldn’t remember what. “It’s fine,” she added, noting that there was a lot of sauce and tortilla with little filling.

“I fear I love it,” US Head of Audience Isabella Wood said.

Audience Editor Matthew Cooper said that compared to a Quarter Pounder that “looks like it’s been run over,” the Snack Wrap is passable. “If someone brought me one, and I hadn’t asked for it, I’d still eat it.”