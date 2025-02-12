Vegan restaurant becomes first to win Michelin star

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A London restaurant has become the first to be awarded a Michelin star by serving a plant-based menu.

The Michelin Guide celebrated its 125th anniversary, with this year’s ceremony held at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow on Monday (10 February).

At the event, 22 new restaurants were awarded their first Michelin star, with nine in London, three in Ireland and two in Scotland. Cardiff also secured its first star. Meanwhile, five Green stars were given to restaurants for their exceptional commitment to sustainability.

Based in Old Street, Plates London became the first vegan restaurant to ever be awarded a star in the accolade’s history.

Kirk Haworth, chef and co-founder of Plates, first began exploring a vegan diet after being diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2016. He took his classical training and “inventively” adapted it to his health needs.

Plates serves a meat-free, fish-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, organic menu that does not use refined sugars.

“The word trend is something that comes and goes, but what I do and the place that it’s been created from is definitely not a trend,” Haworth told The Independent. “It’s got so much purpose and soul that if it was a trend, it wouldn’t last. But, hopefully it inspires more restaurants to celebrate fruits and vegetables and get creative with it.”

open image in gallery Kirk Haworth and his sister Keeley Haworth ( © Safia Shakarchi )

The chef, who was the first to cook up a vegan-only diet on the BBC cooking competition Great British Menu, said he found it initially difficult to do classical cooking without meat or fish.

“Trying to work out the formula of our food and how to create without any kind of meat and fish, which is what what I was trained in all my life, was super, super challenging,” said Haworth.

open image in gallery Plates London has been awarded its first Michelin star ( © Safia Shakarchi )

He added: “We have so many incredible, classical chefs. When you're a young chef, you learn how to make a red wine sauce or a terrine. But, in this kind of space, there isn't really that much history. I look at that as a positive and that we can create our own rulebook, you know, there are no rules, so it's kind of like a blank canvas, which is cool.”

Born in Blackburn, and coming from a family of Michelin-starred chefs, Haworth opened the flagship restaurant with his sister Keeley, and believes “it’s a great moment for northern cooking”.

open image in gallery The plant-based menu is organic and free of refined sugars ( © Safia Shakarchi )

“Celebrating with Mark Burchill [who was awarded his third star [for Aughton eatery Moor Hall] who I grew up with in kitchens, and to celebrate with him was just amazing,” he continued.

For Haworth, this is “just the beginning”. What’s next? “Three stars” he said.