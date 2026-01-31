Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tony Romo has opened up about his viral comment from 2023 when he prematurely called Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s wife, while commentating during a Kansas City Chiefs game.

Just a few months after the Grammy winner and NFL tight end first went public with their relationship, Romo seemed to accidentally get Swift’s status wrong as he said, “As you see Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift in the audience. Err, I’m sorry, girlfriend,” Romo said before his co-commentator Jim Nantz responded: “Not yet.”

In a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up, the former Dallas Cowboys player admitted his mistake was actually deliberate.

“I did, kind of, play with the fans. I think I was like, ‘And there’s…’ I think I said, ‘his wife,’” he said. “I did that on purpose and people were like, ‘Do you know something?’ I was like, ‘Nah, I just wanted to make you guys think for a second [and] just mess with you a little bit.’”

Many fans gushed over the comment at the time. “NO WAY THE REPORTER JUST ACCIDENTALLY SAID KELCE’S WIFE AHHHH,” one ecstatic fan wrote on X alongside a still image of Swift screaming.

open image in gallery Tony Romo has revealed that he made his viral comment about Taylor Swift being ‘Travis Kelce’s wife’ on purpose to get people talking ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Kelce and Swift are currently wedding planning after announcing their engagement in August 2025 ( Getty )

“I laughed right out loud. Kinda liked the sound of that, actually,” another fan admitted.

Someone else posted their messages with the caption: “Commentator called taylor travis’s wife.” In the screenshot, her friend’s text read: “They need to play Lavender Haze at half time.”

Romo’s apparently bold prediction came true as the couple announced their engagement two years later.

In August 2025, Swift and Travis announced their engagement with a series of Instagram photos showing the tight end on one knee under an arch of roses in the center of a garden.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the joint post was captioned.

A close-up photo showed off the massive engagement ring, a round brilliant-cut old mine diamond bezel-set in yellow gold, according to Vogue. Travis himself worked with Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry to design the ring.

The post garnered more than 1.5 million likes within 10 minutes of being shared by the couple — and over 10 million within an hour.

While the couple has largely kept the details of their upcoming wedding under wraps, they have still opened up about their relationship with Kelce admitting last month during an episode of his New Heights podcast that he and the “Love Story” singer have never had an argument.

“Well, it's only been two and a half years, and you're right. I haven't gotten into an argument. Never once,” he said to George Clooney, who was a guest on the podcast that week.