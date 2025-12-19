Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taylor Swift has revealed that it was, in fact, her mother who set her up with her now-fiancé, Travis Kelce.

The 36-year-old spoke about the very beginning of her romance with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end during the fourth episode of her docuseries, The End of an Era, which arrived on Disney+ Friday.

She and her mom, Andrea, recalled Kelce saying on his New Heights podcast in 2023 that he was “butthurt” because he couldn’t give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it during her concert in Kansas City, Missouri.

“I’m looking at the headlines and perusing what’s on the internet. And I see that this guy came to your show, and he brought a friendship bracelet. And wants to meet you,” Andrea told her daughter. “And of course, I call up my resident expert on the Kansas City Chiefs, my cousin Robin, and I go, ‘Tell me about this guy Traivs Kelce.’”

“And she goes, ‘Oh my god, he’s the nicest guy, and you know what, he really loves his mom,’” Andrea continued. “And I went, ‘ding, ding, ding, ding.’ Then I said, ‘Now, how in the world am I gonna get her to meet him?’”

open image in gallery Taylor Swift says her mother convinced her to meet Travis Kelce before they started dating ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Swift and Kelce got engaged in August ( AFP/Getty )

Taylor confessed that throughout her career, she hasn’t been interested in dating athletes because she isn’t one herself. “I’ve always been like, ‘Well, what would we talk about?’” she said.

However, Andrea was adamant about bringing Kelce and Taylor together to see if they were a match.

Taylor shared that on her first date with Kelce, he explained football as “violent chess,” which helped her understand it.

“Like high-speed angry chess,” she added. “And then I just sort of became obsessed with him and therefore became obsessed with learning football. Greatest surprise of my life.”

In August, Taylor and Kelce announced their engagement with a series of photos on Instagram showing the football player on one knee under an arch of roses in the center of a garden.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the joint post was captioned.

A close-up photo showed off the massive engagement ring, a round brilliant-cut old mine diamond bezel-set in yellow gold, according to Vogue.

Elsewhere in the fourth episode of End of an Era, the “All Too Well” singer confessed that she previously struggled with being in a relationship while on tour.

“It always felt like the tour was taking away from the relationship,” she explained. “Somehow, I was not able to do both and feel like I was nurturing both at the same time.”

However, that all changed with Kelce, due to the “shocking” amount of similarities they have towards their jobs and how they view each other.

“And I’ve realized that with this person in my life, that just was the right fit for me, you can have the two passions coexist and they actually fuel each other,” she said.

The first four episodes of The End of an Era are out now on Disney+. The final two episodes will be released on December 23.