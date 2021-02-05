Tomatoes recalled over salmonella risk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tomatoes have been recalled across the country over a possible salmonella risk.

Ray & Mascari Inc, announced the recall of its four packs of Vine Ripe tomatoes May 2, followed by the FDA’s notice the next day. The company was notified by Hanshaw & Caping Farms in Immokalee, Florida, of the potential salmonella contamination, prompting the recall.

Potentially affected tomatoes were packaged in plastic cartons and had a VINE RIPE TOMATOES label that read "Packed by Ray & Mascari Inc."

The tomatoes were shipped to stores in New York, Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, Tennessee, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

But that’s not the only tomato recall affecting consumers.

open image in gallery Tomatoes from Ray & Mascari Inc. have been recalled due to a possible salmonella risk ( FDA )

Williams Farms Repack LLC has recalled tomatoes sold to wholesalers in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia due to possible salmonella. That brings the total number of states involved across both recalls to 14.

Tomatoes were distributed between April 23 and 28, according to the FDA’s notice.

No illnesses have been reported in either case.

Customers in possession of the affected tomatoes are urged to throw them out, as salmonella can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, fever, nausea, and vomiting.

Meanwhile, several other food recalls have affected Americans in recent weeks.

Upper Crust Bakery LP issued a voluntary recall on three of its bread products after glass fragments were discovered on the surface of the loaves, according to an FDA report issued on April 12.

The recall affected 89 cases of Ancient Grains Hoagie Rolls, 699 cases of Multigrain Sourdough, and 30 cases of Whole Grain Multigrain bread. All products were sold frozen and packaged in corrugated paper cartons.

The recalled breads were sold at stores in six states: California, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Prior to that, a brand of celery sold at Walmart was recalled due to a listeria risk.

Duda Farm Fresh Foods, Inc. recalled its washed and ready-to-eat 4-inch/1.6 ounce Marketside Celery Sticks “due to possibility of contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.”