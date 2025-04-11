Celery sold at Walmart recalled in 29 states over possible contamination

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A brand of celery sold at Walmart is being recalled due to a listeria risk.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Thursday that Duda Farm Fresh Foods, Inc. is recalling its ready-to-eat celery sticks. The specific product is the brand’s washed and ready-to-eat 4-inch/1.6 ounce Marketside Celery Sticks which was recalled “due to possibility of contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.”

As noted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), listeria is a “bacteria that can contaminate many foods,” with infections caused by eating food with “Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.” Although symptoms can vary, a listeria infection “can cause invasive illness and intestinal illness.”

The possible listeria contamination was discovered after the Georgia Department of Agriculture tested multiple samples of celery and one came back positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

The recalled product was sold in Walmart stores, with UPC code 6 81131 16151 0 on the back of the bag and Lot Code: P047650 on the front of the bag.

The bags of celery sticks had a best-by date of March 23, 2025. Although the best-by date has passed, anyone who has the celery preserved in their freezer or on hand is urged to throw the food away as it still poses a health risk.

They were in Walmart stores across 29 states and Washington D.C. including Alabama, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

There have currently been no reported illnesses from eating the celery sticks ( Getty Images )

There have currently been no reported illnesses for those who may have eaten the food. Anyone who has purchased the celery sticks should throw them away.

The recall comes just a few days after a popular hot sauce brand recalled select products because they may contain an unlisted ingredient that could pose life-threatening risks to some consumers.

The FDA announced last Thursday that T.W. Garner Food Company is recalling its Texas Pete Habanero Buffalo Sauce because it may contain Sriracha Sauce, which includes sulfites — a known allergen not disclosed on the product label. Sulfites can trigger severe or potentially fatal allergic reactions in sensitive individuals.

In addition, the company is recalling its Texas Pete Sweet CHAbanero Sauce due to an omission of Aged Peppers in the ingredients list.

The recall includes both the 12-ounce and the two-ounce bottles of the habanero buffalo sauce with “best-by” dates of November 7, 2025, and December 5, 2025.

For the Sweet CHAbanero Sauce, the two-ounce bottles with MFR codes BB 090427M and BB 082627M, as well as the 20 fluid-ounce and half-gallon containers, were recalled.

The hot sauce bottles were distributed between February 5 and March 26, according to the FDA’s report. They were shipped to distribution centers and other stores in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, Virginia, and Vermont.