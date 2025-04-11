Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aldi has issued a “do not eat” warning after recalling one of its products due to allergy fears.

Every so often, supermarkets are forced to recall items as precautionary measures after it’s discovered the label has omitted key details related to its ingredients.

Aldi is the latest supermarket to issue such a notice due to its Inspired Cuisine Baby Potatoes with Herbs and Butter.

This particular recall concerns a specific pack – the 385g ones that have a use-by date of 12 April 2025.

It’s been revealed that the product contains milk that is not mentioned on the label, with the Food Standards Agency (FSA) stating it could pose “a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents”.

The notice reads: “If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, do not eat it.” Around two to three per cent of children suffer from an allergy to cow’s milk, with most growing out of it by the age of five.”

A spokesperson for Aldi said: “Our supplier is recalling Inspired Cuisine Baby Potatoes with Herbs and Butter because it contains the allergen milk which is not listed on the packaging.

“Customers are asked to return this product to their nearest store, where a full refund will be given.

“We apologise that this product did not meet our normal high standards and thank you for your co-operation.”

Meanwhile, the FSA added: “Aldi is recalling the above product and has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

Aldi is latest supermarket to recall food item over allergy fears ( AFP via Getty Images )

“Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product.

“These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

“For more information please visit: help.aldi.co.uk/s or contact Aldi customer services on 0800 042 0800.”

This isn’t the first time Aldi has recalled an item. In 2024, the chain issued a recall on its Soupreme Creamy Chicken Soup due to the fact it might have contained peanuts, which had not been listed on the label.

Earlier this week, another supermarket store, Tesco, responded to customer complaints regarding the shortage of a popular food item.

Throughout March, many customers hoping to buy the supermarket’s brand of kidney beans, black beans, butter beans, cannellini beans and chickpeas were left empty handed.