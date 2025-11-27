Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This Thursday, November 27, Americans are busy preparing their Thanksgiving feasts for family and friends. Before they sit down to reflect on what they’re grateful for, many are making final trips to the grocery store to pick up essential ingredients and last-minute fixings.

Typically, the bulk of shopping happens on the Tuesday or Wednesday before Thanksgiving, with only quick, early-morning runs left for the holiday itself. But because Thanksgiving is a federal holiday, many major retailers and supermarkets remain closed on the day.

Target and Walmart, for instance, introduced permanent Thanksgiving closures in 2020 — a change prompted by the pandemic to reduce crowding and spread out holiday shopping — and have continued the policy ever since.

Still, not every store shuts its doors. Many operate with limited hours, offering a narrow window for anyone who needs those final ingredients for their holiday meal.

Here’s a guide to the stores that are open — and closed — on Thanksgiving Day.

open image in gallery Both Walmart and Costco are closed on Thanksgiving Day ( Getty Images )

Starbucks

Starbucks will be open on Thanksgiving Day. While its standard hours are 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., holiday schedules vary by location.

Walmart

Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, before reopening the next day for Black Friday, an annual shopping event filled with deals. Walmart’s usual hours are from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day, but opening times on Black Friday vary depending on the stores’ locations

Target

Target will also close for Thanksgiving and reopen on Black Friday, generally at 6 a.m., though exact hours depend on the store.

Trader Joe’s

All Trader Joe’s stores will be closed on Thursday in observance of the federal holiday.

Kroger

Kroger stores will remain open until 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, though some locations may close earlier.

Wegmans

Wegmans will be open until 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Exact hours may vary by store.

Whole Foods

Whole Foods stores will operate on Thanksgiving Day with reduced hours, which differ by location.

open image in gallery Whole Foods will open on Thanksgiving with reduced hours ( Getty Images )

Aldi

All Aldi stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, according to the company website. Aldi will reopen on Black Friday, with operating hours varying for each location.

BJ’s

All BJ’s stores and gas stations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. BJ’s will reopen on Friday at 7 a.m.

Walgreens

Most Walgreens stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, according to its website. However, Walgreens that operate 24 hours will stay open.

Last year, nearly all Walgreens stores were also closed for the holiday, except the 24-hour ones.

CVS

CVS will be open on Thanksgiving Day, but with reduced hours. Specific hours of operation vary for each store.

Dollar General

Dollar General will be open on Thanksgiving Day, but with modified hours that vary for each store.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Dunkin’ will also be open on Thanksgiving Day with limited hours, which differ from store to store.