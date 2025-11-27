Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Starbucks to Walmart: What stores are open and closed on Thanksgiving?

Many popular grocery stores are closed entirely on Thanksgiving Day

Amber Raiken
in New York
Thursday 27 November 2025 07:14 EST
Comments
Related: Thanksgiving travel underway

This Thursday, November 27, Americans are busy preparing their Thanksgiving feasts for family and friends. Before they sit down to reflect on what they’re grateful for, many are making final trips to the grocery store to pick up essential ingredients and last-minute fixings.

Typically, the bulk of shopping happens on the Tuesday or Wednesday before Thanksgiving, with only quick, early-morning runs left for the holiday itself. But because Thanksgiving is a federal holiday, many major retailers and supermarkets remain closed on the day.

Target and Walmart, for instance, introduced permanent Thanksgiving closures in 2020 — a change prompted by the pandemic to reduce crowding and spread out holiday shopping — and have continued the policy ever since.

Still, not every store shuts its doors. Many operate with limited hours, offering a narrow window for anyone who needs those final ingredients for their holiday meal.

Here’s a guide to the stores that are open — and closed — on Thanksgiving Day.

Both Walmart and Costco are closed on Thanksgiving Day
Both Walmart and Costco are closed on Thanksgiving Day (Getty Images)

Starbucks

Starbucks will be open on Thanksgiving Day. While its standard hours are 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., holiday schedules vary by location.

Walmart

Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, before reopening the next day for Black Friday, an annual shopping event filled with deals. Walmart’s usual hours are from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day, but opening times on Black Friday vary depending on the stores’ locations

Target

Target will also close for Thanksgiving and reopen on Black Friday, generally at 6 a.m., though exact hours depend on the store.

Trader Joe’s

All Trader Joe’s stores will be closed on Thursday in observance of the federal holiday.

Kroger

Kroger stores will remain open until 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, though some locations may close earlier.

Wegmans

Wegmans will be open until 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Exact hours may vary by store.

Whole Foods

Whole Foods stores will operate on Thanksgiving Day with reduced hours, which differ by location.

Whole Foods will open on Thanksgiving with reduced hours
Whole Foods will open on Thanksgiving with reduced hours (Getty Images)

Aldi

All Aldi stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, according to the company website. Aldi will reopen on Black Friday, with operating hours varying for each location.

BJ’s

All BJ’s stores and gas stations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. BJ’s will reopen on Friday at 7 a.m.

Walgreens

Most Walgreens stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, according to its website. However, Walgreens that operate 24 hours will stay open.

Last year, nearly all Walgreens stores were also closed for the holiday, except the 24-hour ones.

CVS

CVS will be open on Thanksgiving Day, but with reduced hours. Specific hours of operation vary for each store.

Dollar General

Dollar General will be open on Thanksgiving Day, but with modified hours that vary for each store.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Dunkin’ will also be open on Thanksgiving Day with limited hours, which differ from store to store.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in