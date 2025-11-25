The grocery stores offering Thanksgiving meal deals this holiday season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thanksgiving can also be a time to be grateful for savings.

The holiday season normally calls for elaborate meals, which leads to extra trips to the grocery store to stock up on seasonal items like cranberries and giant turkeys.

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual supermarket survey, a Thanksgiving meal for 10 people this year is estimated to cost $55.18, which is the lowest since 2021, with turkeys specifically being 16.3 percent less expensive this year. Despite the recent fall, the overall cost remains 13 percent higher than in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent inflation surge.

Specifically, there has been a large rise in the prices of produce as frozen peas (+17.2 percent), sweet potatoes (+37 percent), and a fresh vegetable tray (+61.3 percent) were significantly more expensive than last year, according to the survey.

However, several supermarkets are aiming to make the process easier — offering discounts on everything from individual ingredients to fully prepared holiday feasts. Some retailers, such as Aldi, have become known for their low-cost Thanksgiving meal kits.

Whether you plan on hosting a holiday dinner yourself or are simply bringing over a meal for someone else to serve, here are the best grocery store deals to take advantage of this year.

Walmart

open image in gallery Walmart’s Thanksgiving meal kit sells for less than $40 ( Walmart )

This year, the store is offering a one-click basket that lets customers order a full Thanksgiving meal for 10 people for under $40. The kit includes over 20 national and private brand items — including a Butterball turkey for $.97 per pound.

Target

Target is offering a holiday meal kit for four people for under $20. The kit includes a turkey, a five-pound bag of russet potatoes, a six-ounce box of stuffing mix, a jar of turkey gravy, a loaf of French bread and a bag of frozen corn.

Lidl

The international grocery store chain is offering its customers a Thanksgiving meal for 10 people for under $36. From November 5 through November 26, customers will be able to purchase turkey, stuffing, gravy, rolls, mac & cheese, and the ingredients for sweet potato casserole, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole and pumpkin pie. Each item will be sold separately at a largely discounted price for customers to build the meals of their dreams.

Costco

open image in gallery Costco members can purchase a Thanksgiving meal for eight people for $269.99 ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The bulk grocery store chain is offering its members a gourmet Thanksgiving dinner that feeds eight people for $269.99 when using their discount code online. The dinner comes with a five-pound Amish-raised, free-range turkey breast, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, mac and cheese, stuffing, sweet corn, a whole pumpkin pie, apple cobbler, cranberry relish, turkey gravy and dinner rolls.

The kit will be delivered to the customer’s home and will include a set of instructions on how to heat up the food. The food can be preordered with a choice of delivery date through November 21.

Amazon

The online retailer is selling a $25 Thanksgiving meal for five. The meal will come with a Butterball frozen turkey in addition to premade side dishes such as homestyle stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green bean casserole, cranberry relish, Amazon Grocery crescent rolls and a holiday pie.

Aldi

open image in gallery Aldi shoppers need to purchase each Thanksgiving meal item separately, as the deal isn’t sold as a pre-packaged meal kit ( Aldi )

Aldi is selling an entire Thanksgiving meal for $40, meant to serve 10 people. The Thanksgiving package includes 21 total products and ingredients, providing everything needed to serve a 14-pound turkey, rolls, cranberry sauce, mac and cheese, stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole and pumpkin pie.

Items are sold individually in stores with no coupons or memberships required.

BJ’s

The bulk grocery store will be offering its annual holiday deal of a free fresh or frozen Butterball turkey for members who spend $150 or more in a single transaction in-store, online, or using the store’s app from November 1 through 10.