Discount supermarket Aldi offering recession-buster Thanksgiving dinner deal: $40 for 10 people
Aldi has cut its 2025 Thanksgiving meal price by $7 from last year amid rising grocery prices in the US
Feast your eyes on this!
Aldi is setting a new standard for affordable holiday dining by offering a complete Thanksgiving meal for just $40, designed to serve up to 10 people.
For just $4 per person, which a news release notes is less than the cost of a pumpkin spice latte, the Thanksgiving package includes 21 total products and ingredients, providing everything needed to serve a 14-pound turkey, rolls, cranberry sauce, mac and cheese, stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole and pumpkin pie.
Items are sold individually in stores with no coupons or memberships required.
The Aldi Thanksgiving meal deal shopping list includes:
- Whole Turkey
- Chicken Broth
- Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup
- Evaporated Milk
- Hawaiian Sweet Rolls
- Miniature Marshmallows
- Cut Green Beans (x2)
- 100% Pure Canned Pumpkin
- Shells & Cheese (x2)
- Brown Gravy Mix (x3)
- Poultry Spices & Herbs
- French Fried Onions
- Pie Crust
- Chicken or Cornbread Stuffing (x2)
- Whipped Dairy Topping
- Yellow Onions (3 lbs.)
- Baby Peeled Carrots
- Celery
- Cranberries
- Sweet Potatoes (3 lbs.)
- Russet Potatoes (10 lbs.)
Shoppers can get their Thanksgiving meal in-store, online for curbside pickup, or through delivery partners like Instacart, Uber Eats, and DoorDash from October 15 through December 24.
Online prices may differ slightly from those in stores, the company said.
As grocery prices continue to rise across the US, Aldi’s 2025 Thanksgiving meal deal will cost $7 less than last year.
While many Americans are finding finances though at the minute, the chain claims a family of four could save up to $4,000-a-year by shopping with them.
“Thanksgiving is the biggest food holiday of the year, and Aldi is proud to lead the industry once again on price,” Aldi Chief Commercial Officer Scott Patton said in the news release.
“Price leadership is part of our DNA, and the holidays are when our commitment to value really shines. We believe families shouldn’t have to make trade-offs to feed everyone, especially at Thanksgiving,” he added.
Customers are encouraged to check with their local Aldi stores for product availability.
