The five most-hated side dishes to avoid this Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, meaning millions of Americans are already preparing their menus for the beloved annual holiday.

While it’s no secret that the turkey is the main event, for some Americans, it’s the side dishes – such as stuffing, mashed potatoes, roasted veggies, and cranberry sauce – that are just as delectable, if not more.

But according to data from 2024, there are some side dishes that Thanksgiving hosts shouldn’t waste their time cooking in the kitchen this year.

Instacart, a grocery delivery company, released its joint findings with The Harris Poll from a survey of 2,077 adults in the U.S.

According to the poll, in which participants were asked about their holiday likes and dislikes, cranberry sauce was ranked least-favorite Thanksgiving side dish among 27 per cent of adults.

Green bean casserole was runner-up, with 25 per cent of participants saying it was their least favorite dish.

open image in gallery Cranberry sauce was the ranked least favorite Thanksgiving side dish among 27 percent of adults in the U.S. ( Getty Images )

Roasted autumn vegetables and pecan pie tied at 23 per cent, while sweet potatoes or yams (19 per cent) were the fifth most-hated Thanksgiving side dish.

However, many participants’ culinary preferences varied greatly depending on which region of the U.S. they lived in.

Apple pie was named the most favored Thanksgiving side dish in the Northeast, with 50 per cent of participants listing the dish as their holiday pick. That was compared to 42 per cent in the South and 39 per cent in the Midwest and West who chose apple pie as number one.

Although pecan pie was tied for one of the least favorite Thanksgiving dishes, it still found some support among Americans in the South, with 40 per cent of people saying it’s a staple on their dessert plate.

Green bean casserole also found popularity among Southerners and Midwesterners, with 43 per cent of each group ranking it as one of their top dishes.

open image in gallery While pecan pie was tied for one of the least favorite Thanksgiving dishes, it still found strong support among Americans in the South ( Getty Images )

“It’s intriguing to observe how regional preferences shape holiday meals – whether it’s the Northeast’s preference for apple pie or the South’s love for green bean casserole,” said Alex Orellana, Instacart’s trends analyst.

“These patterns not only reveal the diverse culinary landscapes across the country but also offer valuable insights for retailers and consumers alike, showcasing the unique tastes that define our holiday experiences.”

There are also generational differences when it comes to preferred Thanksgiving side dishes, according to the survey.

Generation Z showed a particular affinity for both mashed potatoes (67 per cent) and macaroni and cheese (63 per cent) on Thanksgiving, while Boomers were most likely to rank macaroni and cheese among their least favorites (27 per cent).

For Americans born in the Boomer generation, they listed stuffing as their most favorite Thanksgiving side dish with a whopping 76 per cent.

Gen Z was considered most likely to rank stuffing as their least favorite Thanksgiving side dish (21 per cent) — provding that generational differences even show up on the dinner table.