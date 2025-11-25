Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s that time of year again when Americans are stocking up on ingredients for Thanksgiving dinner — but many are facing higher prices for their holiday staples.

The U.S. Consumer Price Index rose 3 percent in September, compared to a year earlier, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ latest report. Grocery prices in particular climbed 2.7 percent from 2024, meaning many Americans will be forking over more for that holiday shopping basket.

Thanksgiving hosts are expecting to spend an average of $487 on food, drinks and decorations this November, up 13 percent from last year, according to a survey by LendingTree.

Many big-ticket items, like turkey and beef, are expected to cost Americans more in 2025, experts warn. However, the cost of some items are down - albeit cheaper ones - like potatoes and bread.

If you’re looking for savings, experts advise shopping around to find deals. Stores offering discounted turkeys could be especially popular this year, according to Elijah Bryant, a survey research analyst at Purdue University’s Center for Food Demand Analysis and Sustainability.

open image in gallery The Tom Turkey float seen during the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. Americans could face higher turkey prices this holiday, experts say ( Getty Images for Macy's, Inc. )

“With some retailers, especially big competitors, you're going to actually see them pricing Turkey at a heavy discount,” he told The Independent. “The reason they do that is to kind of bring traffic into their stores, and with the goal of attracting people to those other Thanksgiving items.”

Here’s how prices might fluctuate across your Thanksgiving spread this year.

Turkey

Turkey wholesale prices — the prices businesses pay to buy goods in bulk — have risen 75 percent since October 2024, reaching $1.71 per pound in October 2025, according to an analysis by Purdue University’s Center for Food Demand Analysis and Sustainability.

This price increase is due in large part to an outbreak of highly-pathogenic avian influenza, which first began in February 2022, according to Purdue University. Flock sizes are down, which has driven prices up.

The average turkey retail price will be $2.05 per pound in November, up 25 percent from last year. This means the average 15-pound turkey will cost about $31, according to the analysis.

Monitor your credit scores effortlessly.

Create an account today. Terms and conditions apply. LEARN MORE ADVERTISEMENT

Monitor your credit scores effortlessly.

Create an account today. Terms and conditions apply. LEARN MORE ADVERTISEMENT

open image in gallery Americans could find themselves paying more for certain staples, including turkey, this Thanksgiving. However, other items like bread and potatoes are down ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Beef

One popular turkey alternative is beef — but prices have climbed more than 14 percent over the last year, according to Purdue University. While turkey is still the most popular Thanksgiving protein, a 2023 survey by the University of Illinois reveals 18 percent prefer beef.

Prices are rising as America’s beef cattle herds shrink, in part due to ongoing drought conditions.

“This means consumers can expect to see higher prices for turkey alternatives, like roast beef, as beef prices reach an all-time high due to reduced herd sizes across the country,” Purdue University’s analysis reads.

Stuffing

A side of stuffing, that serves eight people, could cost you $4.44 this year, up 11.3 percent from last year, according to Deloitte’s analysis of the average best prices for Thanksgiving staples in 2025.

While ingredients for stuffing vary, the dish typically includes bread cubes, broth, vegetables and various herbs.

Potatoes

There’s some relief this holiday from the humble spud. Potato prices have decreased slightly, by 0.5 percent since August 2024, according to Purdue’s analysis.

open image in gallery A volunteer hands a turkey to a person in need during the Bay Area Rescue Mission's annual turkey giveaway last year. Turkey prices are up this year ( Getty Images )

This puts the cost per pound of mashed potatoes — a classic Thanksgiving side dish — at about a dollar.

Bread

Bread prices have dipped even more than potatoes, dropping 5.6 percent since August 2024, Purdue’s analysis shows. This is largely driven by dropping wheat prices in the U.S.

“For budget-conscious cooks, leaning into these more affordable items—perhaps a more elaborate potato dish or homemade rolls—can help offset the increased turkey expense,” the report notes.

Butter and other cooking essentials

Cooking essentials, including butter, onions and celery, could cost you a total of $7.59 this Thanksgiving, which is up 5.1 percent from the year before, according to Deloitte’s analysis.

Butter prices shot up around the world earlier this year, in part because of challenges faced by dairy farmers, Bloomberg reports.

Pumpkin pie

A pumpkin pie with whipped cream could be a more affordable option for Thanksgiving dessert this year, with an estimated price of $6.57, according to Deloitte. That’s down 2.9 percent compared to the previous year.