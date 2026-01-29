Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Teddi Mellencamp has reassured fans that she does not have “traces of cancer” in her body after her father, John Mellencamp, claimed she was “really sick.”

While appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast earlier this month, the “Jack & Diane” singer, 74, said that his daughter was “suffering right now” amid her stage 4 cancer diagnosis. His remark was an alarming update, since the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 44, said in October that her cancer was “gone.”

However, Teddi has now addressed her father’s comments and what she thought he meant by them.

“I think when he said the words ‘suffering,’ he meant like, how I'm mentally doing versus how I'm physically doing,” she clarified, during a Tuesday episode of her Two T’s in a Pod podcast with fellow Bravo star Tamara Judge.

“Instantly, people thought, ‘Oh my God, cancer's back,’” Judge responded, before Mellencamp confirmed that her cancer has not returned.

open image in gallery Teddi Mellencamp opens up about mental health after her father John Mellencamp said she was ‘suffering’ ( Getty Images )

“There’s still no trace of cancer,” she explained. “But I'm still considered stage four, and I'm still in immunotherapy, so essentially nothing's changed other than I still, I don’t feel great. I would hope that I would be feeling better by now, but I really don't.”

Teddi said that while the immunotherapy is “taking a toll” on her body, she also realized that she “didn’t properly process all of the things that happened” around the time she underwent brain surgery to treat her cancer last year.

“Like, from my divorce to all of a sudden being in emergency surgery,” she said, referring to her split from Edwin Arroyave, who is the father of her three children: Slate, 12, Cruz, 11, and Dove, five.

“To you know, not being able to see my kids when I was recovering. I think all of those things are starting to finally hit me now,” she added. “I started doing therapy, and so it's taken its toll on me.”

Teddi was diagnosed with melanoma in 2022. Her condition advanced to stage four in February 2025 and metastasized to her lungs and brain. She then underwent major brain surgery that removed four tumors.

open image in gallery Teddi Mellencamp has clarified her famous father’s comments about her health ( Getty Images for Alliance for Wo )

In October, Teddi told Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania on her Two T’s in a Pod podcast that she had “no detectable cancer.”

“When they told me, I was in such shock. I was like, numb,” she said.

She added that she will remain on immunotherapy treatments for another year. “I’m still going to be having days when I'm feeling sick and stuff because I still am in immunotherapy, so I'm still fighting because you have to be,” she explained.

“I’m not considered in remission or anything like that,” Teddi noted. “The way the [doctors] said it works, it's like one year, then two years, then at three years you're allowed to be considered… in remission. So, but that was huge news yesterday.”