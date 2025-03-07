Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Teddi Mellencamp has provided another health update after undergoing emergency brain surgery.

On Thursday, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram to tell her followers that yet more tumors were found in her body after doctors removed more tumors than they originally expected during the surgery.

“Update from my scans today,” Mellencamp captioned an Instagram post with a photo of herself. “I have multiple tumors in my brain that weren’t able to be removed via surgery. I also have 2 tumors in my lung. These are all metastases of my melanoma.”

However, she will thankfully not have to undergo another surgery as the reality TV star wrote that the doctors are “hopeful that immunotherapy will effectively treat them.”

Immunotherapy is a type of cancer treatment that uses the body’s immune system to fight the cancer.

“I am feeling positive— that I will win this battle, that I got this wig (I like the short hair, just not the bald spots), and that I can remember all of Angelina’s kids’ names,” the caption continued.

“Now, as @bravoandy would say: with all due… f*** off, cancer!”

Mellencamp underwent emergency brain surgery last month after multiple tumors were discovered. She announced the news in an Instagram post at the time.

“For the last several weeks I’ve been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

“Yesterday the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization. After a CT scan and MRI, doctors found multiple tumors on my brain, which they believe have been growing for at least 6 months.”

Two of the tumors were scheduled to be removed via surgery, while the plan for the smaller tumors was for them to “be dealt with via radiation at a later date.”

“I am blessed to be surrounded by my children, family, friends, doctors, nurses, and surgeons who are doing everything possible to get me back into better health,” she added in her statement. “Thank you to everybody who has reached out, and to everyone who has supported me along this journey.”

Mellencamp later shared the surgery did not go entirely according to plan. “In full transparency, more tumors were removed than expected. Four in total,” she wrote on Instagram.

“The fight is not over, but that round has been won,” the reality star, who previously battled skin cancer and had 12 melanomas removed, told her followers.

Mellencamp has previously been open about her experience with cancer, sharing an image of her surgical scar in honor of World Cancer Day on February 4.

“I’d like to remind you to get your skin checks scheduled,” she wrote on Instagram at the time with a zoomed-in image of a zig-zag incision on her back.

“If this is your first time seeing this, I recently shared my full melanoma journey on @tscpodcast. Give it a listen when you have a chance,” her caption continued. “If it’s not your first time, I hope it’s a good reminder. Who’s making their appointment today? #melanomaawareness #curemelanoma.”