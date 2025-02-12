Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Teddi Mellencamp has revealed that she will be undergoing emergency brain surgery after multiple tumors were discovered.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted a statement on Instagram on Wednesday announcing the news.

“For the last several weeks I’ve been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches,” she wrote.

“Yesterday the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization. After a CT scan and MRI, doctors found multiple tumors on my brain, which they believe have been growing for at least 6 months.”

Two of the tumors are scheduled to be removed via surgery on Wednesday while the plan for the smaller tumors is for them to “be dealt with via radiation at a later date.”

“I am blessed to be surrounded by my children, family, friends, doctors, nurses, and surgeons who are doing everything possible to get me back into better health,” she added in her statement. “Thank you to everybody who has reached out, and to everyone who has supported me along this journey.”

Teddi Mellencamp has previously spoken about her diagnosis with melanoma ( teddimellencamp/Instagram )

She also shared a view clips of her sitting in a hospital bed as one of her friends started to shave her head with an electric razor ahead of the surgery.

“I’m gonna have this look on my bucket list,” she said in the clip. “My best look. I hate to break it to my brother but once I’m allowed to wash my hair and it’s not all spiky, I think I’ve taken you for a run for your money, Hud. I’ll see you tomorrow and we’ll see who wore it best.”

Mellencamp has previously been open about her experience with cancer, recently sharing an image of her surgical scar from her battle with melanoma in honor of World Cancer Day on February 4.

“I’d like to remind you to get your skin checks scheduled,” she wrote on Instagram at the time with a zoomed-in image of a zig-zag incision on her back.

“If this is your first time seeing this, I recently shared my full melanoma journey on @tscpodcast. Give it a listen when you have a chance,” her caption continued. “If it’s not your first time, I hope it’s a good reminder. Who’s making their appointment today? #melanomaawareness #curemelanoma.”

The reality star first spoke about her melanoma diagnosis in March 2022 after she had a mole removed from her back.

At the time, Mellencamp candidly confessed she’d avoided getting her skin checked by the dermatologist “for a very long time” due to her “anxiety.” However, her friend and co-star, Kyle Richards, ultimately convinced her to consult with a doctor when she noticed the concerning mole.

“When @kylerichards18 saw my back and it had changed colors again, she immediately took me to the doc who within minutes said it looks like melanoma and did a big removal,” Mellencamp explained.

Initially, Mellencamp believed she’d contained the cancer cells in the area of her mole. Yet, three months later, she was diagnosed with stage II melanoma.