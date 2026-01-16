Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

John Mellencamp shares worrying health update about daughter Teddi amid stage 4 cancer diagnosis

It comes after the former ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star said her cancer was ‘gone’ in October last year

Teddi Mellencamp reveals 'multiple' tumours found on her brain

John Mellencamp spoke about his daughter Teddi’s health on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast this week.

The “Jack & Diane” singer, 74, said his daughter is “really sick” and “suffering right now” amid her stage 4 cancer diagnosis.

It’s an alarming update after the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 44, told fans her cancer was “gone” in October last year.

“It’s not f***ing fun,” John said of Teddi’s condition. “She’s got cancer in the brain, and she’s suffering right now.”

It comes after Teddi told Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania on her Two T’s in a Pod podcast that she had “no detectable cancer” in October.

John Mellencamp says his daughter Teddi is ‘suffering right now’
John Mellencamp says his daughter Teddi is ‘suffering right now’ (The Joe Rogan Experience/Getty)
Teddi was diagnosed with melanoma in 2022
Teddi was diagnosed with melanoma in 2022 (Teddi Mellencamp/Instagram)

“When they told me, I was in such shock. I was like, numb,” she said.

She added that she will remain on immunotherapy treatments for another year. “I’m still going to be having days when I'm feeling sick and stuff because I still am in immunotherapy, so I'm still fighting because you have to be,” she explained.

“I’m not considered in remission or anything like that,” Teddi noted. “The way the [doctors] said it works, it's like one year, then two years, then at three years you're allowed to be considered… in remission. So, but that was huge news yesterday.”

Teddi was diagnosed with melanoma in 2022. Her condition advanced to stage four in February 2025 and metastasized to her lungs and brain. She then underwent major brain surgery that removed four tumors.

Earlier last year, she hit back at criticism about her dating someone new and fostering a dog, amid her cancer diagnosis.

“So people have been coming for me about fostering a dog, and they’ve been coming for me for dating,” she said on her podcast. “Like, ‘The only thing she should be worried about right now are her kids and staying alive.’’

She continued: “If I want to put myself in a situation where I’m staying busy so I’m not getting depressed, why have a problem with that? Clearly, I’m not going on dates while my kids are like sitting here looking up, waiting to hang out with me.

“[My doctor said] ‘I really don’t want you to think about your cancer as terminal. Just because that happened to somebody’s friend, aunt, brother, or cousin doesn’t mean that’s what’s happening to you. You don’t need to think like that. You should be going and having fun and trying to laugh,’” she said.

John was married to Priscilla Esterline from 1970 to 1981 and to Victoria Granucci from 1981 to 1989, with whom he shares five children, including Teddi.

He began dating When Harry Met Sally… actor Meg Ryan in 2011; the couple split in 2014, reconciled in 2017, became engaged in 2018, and separated for good in 2019.

Teddi, meanwhile, shares three children with her estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave: daughters Slate, 12, and Dove, 11, and son Cruz, five.

