Taylor Swift tells NFL fiancé Travis Kelce that they have ‘basically the same job’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US pop sensation Taylor Swift can be heard exchanging "I love you" with her fiancé Travis Kelce in a new documentary series, offering an intimate glimpse into their high-profile relationship and the unique challenges of their respective careers.

The six-part series, The End Of An Era, launched on Disney+ on Friday, captures a candid phone call between the couple following a period of heightened security concerns for Swift, including a foiled terror plot at an Austrian gig and a tragic knife attack at a fan event in Southport.

Answering the call ahead of a performance at London’s Wembley Stadium, the 35-year-old singer affectionately asks, "Baby, how are you doing? So I’m going to the stadium and I’ll do a little dressing room rehearsal." Kelce, 36, expresses his bewilderment at her ability to deliver a three-and-a-half-hour show with such minimal preparation.

Swift responds by drawing parallels between their demanding professions. "I love you, I don’t know, how do you remember 36,000 plays that are all tactical missions, and then just go do it? It’s the same, it’s basically the same job. I got songs to remember, you got plays to remember; you got teammates, I got teammates; you’ve got coach (Andy) Reid (of Kelce’s team the Kansas City Chiefs), I’ve got my mum (Andrea, who was touring with Swift). I want you to be here, why do you have to be in the NFL? I’m so excited, but have a great practice, I love you so much. Thank you, I know this was like some people get a vitamin drip, I got this conversation."

open image in gallery Swift and Kelce started dating in 2023 ( Getty Images )

Kelce reciprocates her sentiment, telling Swift, "I want to be there" during their chat.

The couple publicly announced their engagement in August, with Swift sharing images of Kelce’s proposal and their embrace in a garden, accompanied by the playful caption: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

Swift, who commands a massive 280 million followers on Instagram, also posted a heart emoji on her story, featuring her song So High School from the anthology version of her album The Tortured Poets Department, widely believed to be inspired by Kelce.

Their romance has also permeated Swift’s live performances. Kelce made a memorable appearance at one of her Eras Tour shows at Wembley Stadium on June 23, donning a top hat and tails to assist her during The Tortured Poets Department section, specifically helping her prepare for I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.

Furthermore, Swift famously altered the lyrics of her 2022 hit Karma, changing the line from "karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me" to "karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me," a clear nod to her partner.

open image in gallery Taylor Swift wrote ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’ while performing her Eras Tour in Europe ( PA Media )

Swift’s latest studio album, The Life Of A Showgirl, released in October, reportedly features songs chronicling their relationship, including Opalite, which references Kelce’s birthstone.

The initial two episodes of The End Of An Era premiered on Disney+ on Friday, coinciding with the day before the singer’s 36th birthday. The release also included Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour: The Final Show, a concert film showcasing the complete Tortured Poets Department set for the first time.