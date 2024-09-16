Taylor Swift attends Patrick Mahomes’ birthday party amid Brittany friendship drama

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Taylor Swift was among the attendees at Patrick Mahomes’s 29th birthday party on Sunday (September 15).

The Grammy winner was seen at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Cincinnati Bengals to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, as the team narrowly won with a final score of 25 to 26. Following the game, there was a birthday party to celebrate the team’s quarterback, Mahomes, who turns 29 on Tuesday.

The football player’s wife, Brittany, shared various images of the party on her Instagram Stories including a large black and red balloon backdrop with a giant number 25 and cups with a childhood photo of Patrick on them reading, “Throwing it back to ‘95 in honor of his birth year being 1995.”

The “Cruel Summer” singer was pictured next to the partners of other Chiefs players such as Mecole Hardman’s fiancée, Chariah Gordon, and Chris Jones’s girlfriend Sheawna Weathersby.

Swift’s appearance at the party comes after she and Brittany were seen in two different suites during the game. Brittany posted images of herself with her two children, while Swift was shown throughout the game alongside both her mother and Kelce’s mother, Donna.

Fans have previously suspected that their separation has to do with their conflicting political views. The singer faced criticism after she hugged Brittany at the US Open earlier this month. The viral interaction came after Donald Trump praised Brittany for “defending” him amid controversy surrounding her apparent support for his 2024 presidential election campaign.

open image in gallery Taylor Swift (left) and Brittany Mahomes embrace at the 2024 US Open ( Getty Images )

“I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me, and the fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the History of our now Failing Country,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account at the time.

He added: “What a great couple - See you both at the Super Bowl!”

Brittany had “liked” one of Trump’s posts on Instagram, which was since removed.

“I mean honestly, to be a hater as an adult you have to have some deep-rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood,” Brittany wrote on her Instagram Story regarding the criticism. “There’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well.”

Swift recently showed her support for Kamala Harris in a lengthy post written on Instagram after last week’s presidential debate.

Patrick has since announced that he will not endorse Donald Trump or Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, admitting during a press conference that voting should be based on the individual and their family.

“I don’t want my place and my platform to be used to endorse a candidate or do whatever, either way," he said. "I think my place is to inform people to get registered to vote. It’s to inform people to do their own research and then make the best decision for them and their family.”

In regards to his wife being specifically mentioned by a presidential candidate, the Chiefs quarterback declined to comment. “No. I think at the end of the day, it’s about me and my family and how we treat other people,” he said during the press conference.

“I think you see that Brittany does a lot in the community. I do a lot in the community to help bring people up and give people other opportunities to use their voice.”