Taylor Swift has sparked debate among fans after stepping out in a bold wedding guest look.

On Wednesday, the “Lavender Haze” singer attended a New Year’s Eve wedding in California for longtime friend Este Haim, the bassist and vocalist of the pop-rock trio Haim, comprised of her and her sisters Alana and Danielle.

Este tied the knot with tech entrepreneur Jonathan Levin at a star-studded ceremony in Ojai, California.

In photos obtained by People, Swift was seen wearing a tight-fitting gold sequined gown while her hair was pulled back in a low up-do.

The pop superstar was photographed talking to Stevie Nicks, accessorizing her shimmering gown with statement earrings, a tan shawl and a matching purse.

open image in gallery Swift drew criticism for her bold look for the wedding of Este Haim and Jonathan Levin ( AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery The Haim sisters have been seen attending Kansas City Chiefs games with Swift in the past ( Getty Images )

While some praised the outfit as festive and appropriate for a New Year’s Eve celebration, others argued it bordered on upstaging the bride. Discussion around the look appeared in the “Swiftly Neutral” subreddit, where one post shared an image of Swift’s attire and questioned whether the dress was too vibrant for a wedding.

“The color & the metallic nature REALLY surprise me. For being a wedding guest… it seems quite loud to me,” the user wrote, asking others for their thoughts.

Many commenters disagreed, noting that the event took place on New Year’s Eve and that Swift avoided wearing white — a key wedding guest rule.

“It seems appropriate for a New Year’s Eve evening wedding to me. I love it!!” one commenter wrote. Another added: “This seems like a very normal wedding guest dress for a formal NYE wedding. The wedding dress and bridesmaid dresses were very fashion-forward, so being a bit unconventional seems fine to me.”

Some also pointed out that Swift may have stood out more because she was photographed with Nicks, who is known for wearing all-black ensembles.

“I think from these pictures, it only looks loud because she’s standing around mainly men in black suits and Stevie Nicks, who’s also wearing black,” one commenter wrote. “With other guests, it would probably look normal.”

Swift and the eldest of the Haim sisters have been close friends for years. The band served as the opening act on Swift’s Eras Tour, and the artists have collaborated on tracks including “No Body, No Crime” and “Gasoline.”

“[Taylor’s] the best and she deserves every accolade that she’s ever had,” Haim said in a video reshared on X in 2024. “She’s a true genius, and she’s also, like, the best friend and the best hang.”

Speaking to Vogue about her wedding, Haim previously shared how long she had been dreaming of the moment.

“I’ve been looking forward to this day since I was 5,” she said. “I had this vision of me coming down a spiral staircase … in this giant ballroom gown, and then my fiancé — my husband — would be at the bottom and grab my hand.”